Left Menu
Development News Edition

Padres travel to Texas hoping to end 5-game skid

This will be Davies' 116th major league start, but it will be the first of his career against the Rangers. Lyles has allowed 11 runs on 15 hits and 12 walks with 12 strikeouts in four appearances (three starts) this season.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:25 IST
Padres travel to Texas hoping to end 5-game skid

Under normal conditions, a five-game losing streak is not a major cause of concern. Little is normal about 2020, however, and the San Diego Padres are more than a little concerned about their current skid as they head for Arlington, Texas, on Monday for the first of two games at Globe Life Field -- and the first of four games in as many days against the Rangers in an unusual, four-game, home-and-home series.

It's not only that the Padres have lost five straight. It's how they are losing ... and who the players they have lost while losing those games. Meanwhile, the Rangers return home from Colorado, where they won two of three against the Rockies. Although Texas had its four-game winning streak snapped Sunday afternoon, the Rangers are still 7-2 over their last nine games after a 3-8 start.

"You put together some wins in a short season like this and it can turn things around," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said after Saturday night's win at Coors Field. The Rangers' spurt has moved them into the playoff picture.

On the other hand, the Padres are 4-8 in their last 12 games and have fallen below .500 for the first time in 2020. They've also tumbled to fourth in the National League West. Maybe an interleague venture is what the Padres need. All 23 of their games thus far have come against rivals from the NL West.

Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks left the Padres 5-5 against Arizona this season, after they won five of the first seven. The Padres led Sunday's game 4-2 with two out in the bottom of the eighth when Diamondbacks third baseman Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer off reliever Emilio Pagan.

Actually, that marked improvement for the Padres bullpen, which had given up at least four runs in each of the first four games of the losing streak. But the bullpen -- rated one of the best in the majors entering the season -- isn't the only problem.

The Padres have scored only 13 runs in five games, with seven of those coming on home runs. In fact, 27 of the Padres' 35 runs over the last 10 games have come on the home run. And the Padres have lost personnel during the plunge. Closer Kirby Yates, who led the majors in saves in 2019, went on the injured list Saturday with bone spurs in his right elbow.

Right fielder Wil Myers, who is hitting .288 with five homers, left Saturday's game with back problems and did not play Sunday. First baseman Eric Hosmer (gastritis) and left fielder Tommy Pham (leg cramps, sore wrist) are also ailing.

"It's been frustrating, obviously," said Padres rookie manager Jayce Tingler. "I know the guys are feeling it. Monday night's game matches a pair of right-handers -- the Padres' Zach Davies (2-2, 2.78 ERA) vs. the Rangers

Jordan Lyles (1-1, 6.06 ERA). In his first four starts as a Padre, Davies has allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 16 hits and three walks with 18 strikeouts. This will be Davies' 116th major league start, but it will be the first of his career against the Rangers.

Lyles has allowed 11 runs on 15 hits and 12 walks with 12 strikeouts in four appearances (three starts) this season. Against the Padres, he is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA in 14 appearances (10 starts). Lyles pitched for the Padres in 2017-18 after being released by Colorado. He was 3-7 as a Padre with a 5.53 ERA in 13 appearances (five starts).

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC adjourns to Aug 19 hearing on ED's plea against bail granted to Shivinder Mohan Singh

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to August 19 hearing on Enforcement Directorates ED plea against Delhi High Courts order granting bail to former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh in the Religare Finvest money laundering...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe stuck on the ground as China markets jump

Shares crept back toward recent peaks on Monday as Chinese markets swung higher, while investors waited to see if the recent sell-off in longer-dated U.S. Treasuries would be extended and perhaps take some pressure off the dollar. Europe wa...

India, Nepal discuss progress in development projects in Oversight Mechanism meet

India and Nepal on Monday held the eighth round of Oversight Mechanism OSM meeting, in which the two sides discussed the progress made in India-assisted development projects in the last one year. The OSM was co-chaired by Indian Ambassador ...

DMK chief Stalin, Rajinikanth say SPB's health is improving

DMK president M K Stalin and top actor Rajinikanth on Monday had glad tidings for star singer S P Balasubrahmanyams fans with the party leader saying the vocalists health is showing improvement and the film icon stating that he has crossed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020