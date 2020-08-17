Left Menu
Japan's Nishikori tests COVID-19 positive, withdraws from Western and Southern Open

Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori has withdrawn from the Western and Southern Open after being tested positive for COVID-19, the player said on Sunday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:33 IST
Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori (Photo/Kei Nishikori Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori has withdrawn from the Western and Southern Open after being tested positive for COVID-19, the player said on Sunday. The 30-year-old further said he is "feeling well", however, he will undergo isolation for the safety of everyone.

"I have some unfortunate news. This morning, while still in Florida, I got tested for COVID-19 and tested positive," Nishikori said in a statement posted on social media."I will have to pull out of the Cincinnati tournament at this time. I am feeling well and have very little symptoms but will obviously be in complete isolation for the safety of everyone," he added. Based in Florida, Nishikori had planned to fly to New York on Monday for the Western and Southern Open, an event usually played in Cincinnati but moved to the US Open site in New York because of COVID-19. The two events will be both played at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows, Xinhua reported.

According to America's public health authority, those who test positive for coronavirus must isolate themselves for 10 days. Under those rules, Nishikori's isolation would end on August 26, five days before the US Open begins in New York. (ANI)

