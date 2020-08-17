Chris Nenzani resigns as CSA president

Chris Nenzani has resigned as the president of the Members' Council and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cricket South Africa (CSA). CSA on Monday confirmed that Nenzani's resignation came in effect from August 15, 2020.

"Nenzani has led Cricket South Africa with dedication and astutely since 2013. Nenzani has provided valuable leadership, insight, assistance and direction in advancing the game of cricket with a focus on achieving transformation and access for the majority of the South African population," CSA said in an official statement. "On behalf of Cricket South Africa's Members' Council and the Board of Directors, we thank Nenzani for his contributions to Cricket South Africa and for being a loyal servant to the game of cricket. We wish him well in his future endeavours and we are sure that he will continue to contribute to the game of cricket," it added.

CSA has also announced that a new president and chairman will be appointed at the annual general meeting scheduled for September 5, 2020. (ANI)