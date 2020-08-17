Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chetan Chauhan cremated at Garhmukteshwar with state honours

Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan, who died of COVID-19 related complications, was on Monday cremated with state honours in Garhmukteshwar, Hapur. He played 40 Tests for India and was the first Test cricketer to finish his career with over 2000 runs but without a century. He became the second UP minister to succumb to coronavirus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 17:54 IST
Chetan Chauhan cremated at Garhmukteshwar with state honours
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ChetanChauhanCr)

Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan, who died of COVID-19 related complications, was on Monday cremated with state honours in Garhmukteshwar, Hapur. Chauhan was 73 and breathed his last at a Gurugram hospital after battling the dreaded infection for over a month. His body was first taken to his residence in Mayur Vihar before the last rites were performed in Garhmukteshwar.

Chauhan was serving as the Minister of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. He is survived by his wife and son Vinayak, who lit the pyre after arriving from Melbourne on Sunday. "He was cremated with full state honours. The funeral was attended by several bureaucrats and a sizeable crowd gathered to pay their last respects," a Delhi and Districts Cricket Association official, who attended the funeral, told PTI.

Chauhan was the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's longest serving opening partner and together the duo scored more than 3000 runs, including 12 century stands. He played 40 Tests for India and was the first Test cricketer to finish his career with over 2000 runs but without a century.

He became the second UP minister to succumb to coronavirus. On August 2, state technical education minister Kamla Rani Varun, 62, had died days after testing positive for COVID-19.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

RK Singh congratulates ISA for conceptualizing World Solar Technology Summit

Shri R.K. Singh, President of the ISA Assembly and Union Minister of State for Power and New Renewable Energy IC and Skill Development Entrepreneurship, today shared details of the First World Solar Technology Summit being organized by IS...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug 17

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Pandit Jasraj's death has left a deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM

Condoling the death of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his demise has left a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere.&#160; One of Indias greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj died o...

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LetsVenture launch program to support Indian start-ups

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE on Monday announced the launch of an initiative in partnership with angel investing platform LetsVenture to support Indian start-ups. The HPE Digital Catalyst Program will focus on partnering with start-ups wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020