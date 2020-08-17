Left Menu
Report: Bengals CB Waynes to miss much of season

He collected 242 tackles and seven interceptions in 74 career games since being selected by the Vikings in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:51 IST
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes underwent surgery for a torn pectoral and will miss much of the 2020 season, NFL Network reported Monday. The network's Ian Rapoport said Waynes could return before the end of the season, but the Bengals have not announced a timeline.

Waynes, 28, signed a three-year, $42 million deal in March after spending five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Waynes recorded 56 tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception in 14 games last season. He collected 242 tackles and seven interceptions in 74 career games since being selected by the Vikings in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Last week, it was reported that Waynes would seek a second opinion before deciding on surgery. "I don't want to get into too many details right now," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said during a conference call last week. "It's unfortunate. He was working hard for us. Again, these things happen. It's nobody's fault. We just move on, get him healthy and back on the field."

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

