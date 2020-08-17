Soccer-Stoke sign former Chelsea midfielder Mikel on free transfer
Stoke City have signed former Nigeria and Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel on a free transfer, the second tier Championship club said on Monday. The 33-year-old spent 11 seasons at Chelsea, helping the London side win two league titles, three FA Cups and the Champions League. "We're delighted to bring John to the club," Stoke manager Michael O'Neill said in a statement https://www.stokecityfc.com/news/2020/august/Obi-Mikel-completes-switch.
"We're delighted to bring John to the club," Stoke manager Michael O'Neill said in a statement https://www.stokecityfc.com/news/2020/august/Obi-Mikel-completes-switch. "His playing career speaks for itself and underlines his calibre as a player. "I was really impressed with him when we met for the first time and he outlined what he wants from the next phase of his career."
Stoke finished 15th in the Championship last season.
