Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Stoke sign former Chelsea midfielder Mikel on free transfer

Stoke City have signed former Nigeria and Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel on a free transfer, the second tier Championship club said on Monday. The 33-year-old spent 11 seasons at Chelsea, helping the London side win two league titles, three FA Cups and the Champions League. "We're delighted to bring John to the club," Stoke manager Michael O'Neill said in a statement https://www.stokecityfc.com/news/2020/august/Obi-Mikel-completes-switch.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:28 IST
Soccer-Stoke sign former Chelsea midfielder Mikel on free transfer

Stoke City have signed former Nigeria and Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel on a free transfer, the second tier Championship club said on Monday. Mikel returns to English football having left Turkish side Trabzonspor by mutual consent in March. The 33-year-old spent 11 seasons at Chelsea, helping the London side win two league titles, three FA Cups and the Champions League.

"We're delighted to bring John to the club," Stoke manager Michael O'Neill said in a statement https://www.stokecityfc.com/news/2020/august/Obi-Mikel-completes-switch. "His playing career speaks for itself and underlines his calibre as a player. "I was really impressed with him when we met for the first time and he outlined what he wants from the next phase of his career."

Stoke finished 15th in the Championship last season.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI books SEL Textiles Ltd, directors for cheating consortium of banks of Rs 1,530 cr

The CBI has booked Ludhiana-based SEL Textiles Ltd and its directors for allegedly cheating a consortium of 10 public sector banks to the tune of Rs 1,530 crore through diversion of funds using one of the companies whose name had reportedly...

Part of vacant building collapses in Mumbai, two hurt: BMC

A portion of a vacant building collapsed on the compound wall of an adjoining building in suburban Bandra here on Monday night, leaving two persons injured, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC official said. The building is located on ...

Romania's centrist minority government to face no-confidence vote

Romanias opposition Social Democrat Party filed a no-confidence vote against the centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday in a move analysts said was aimed at bolstering support ahead of local and parliamentary...

TN BJP urges CM to allow Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in state

The Tamil Nadu BJP unit on Monday urged Chief Minister K Palaniswami to allow Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in the state, assuring that COVID-19 safety protocols, including doing away with processions, will be followed. Citing the pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020