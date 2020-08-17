Left Menu
Cowboys DT McCoy exits practice with leg injury

The Cowboys signed McCoy to a three-year, $18 million contract in free agency on March 31. A six-time Pro Bowl selection during his nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010-18), McCoy registered 37 tackles, 13 quarterback hits and five sacks in 16 starts with the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

Updated: 17-08-2020
Image Credit: Flickr

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy sustained an injury to his lower right leg Monday in the team's first padded practice of training camp. ESPN reported it was a knee injury, and the Dallas Morning News said the 32-year-old veteran would undergo an MRI.

The injury occurred early in practice at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. The Cowboys signed McCoy to a three-year, $18 million contract in free agency on March 31.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection during his nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010-18), McCoy registered 37 tackles, 13 quarterback hits and five sacks in 16 starts with the Carolina Panthers in 2019. Through 139 career games (all starts), the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft has posted 292 tackles, 59.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. He made the All-Pro first team in 2013.

