Cowboys DT McCoy exits practice with leg injury
The Cowboys signed McCoy to a three-year, $18 million contract in free agency on March 31. A six-time Pro Bowl selection during his nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010-18), McCoy registered 37 tackles, 13 quarterback hits and five sacks in 16 starts with the Carolina Panthers in 2019.Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:29 IST
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy sustained an injury to his lower right leg Monday in the team's first padded practice of training camp. ESPN reported it was a knee injury, and the Dallas Morning News said the 32-year-old veteran would undergo an MRI.
The injury occurred early in practice at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. The Cowboys signed McCoy to a three-year, $18 million contract in free agency on March 31.
A six-time Pro Bowl selection during his nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010-18), McCoy registered 37 tackles, 13 quarterback hits and five sacks in 16 starts with the Carolina Panthers in 2019. Through 139 career games (all starts), the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft has posted 292 tackles, 59.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. He made the All-Pro first team in 2013.
- READ MORE ON:
- ESPN
- Dallas Cowboys
- Frisco
- Texas
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Carolina Panthers
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
'We are no less American': Deaths pile up on Texas border
As Trump falters, Democrats and Biden eye an elusive prize: Texas
Padres travel to Texas hoping to end 5-game skid
Texas, California governors take heat in battle over school reopenings
INSIGHT-How a Texas shale supplier's founders made fortunes as the firm failed