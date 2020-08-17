Sumit Nagal progresses to pre-quarters of Prague Challenger

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal cruised into the pre-quarterfinals of the Prague Challenger tennis tournament after a win over Britain's Jay Clarke here on Monday. Nagal was enjoying a 6-3, 5-7, 4-1 lead in the match when his opponent was retired hurt. In the round of 16, Nagal will compete against the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka.

Earlier this month, Nagal had received a direct entry into the men's singles main draw of the US Open 2020. The competition is scheduled to be played from August 31 to September 13 in New York, United States. (ANI)