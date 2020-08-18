Porzingis ejected from Mavs' opener vs. Clippers

Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis was ejected in the third quarter of Dallas' Western Conference first-round playoff game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday near Orlando after receiving his second technical foul of the contest. Porzingis entered the fray after teammate Luka Doncic and the Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. were exchanging words with 9:10 left in the third quarter. Porzingis appeared to give a light forearm push in the chest to Morris.

Porzingis and Morris were given double technical fouls, which resulted in the ejection of Porzingis since it was his second of the game. Porzingis received his first technical with 6:02 left in the second quarter after he blocked a shot by Paul George. A foul was called on the play, and Porzingis expressed a strong vocal opposition, drawing the technical.

The Mavericks were leading the series opener 71-66 at the time of the ejection. Porzingis had 14 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes. --Field Level Media