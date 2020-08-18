White Sox mash six homers, tame Tigers 7-2

The White Sox made some home run history on Monday night. Tim Anderson and Luis Robert smacked two home runs apiece while Yoan Moncada and Danny Mendick each hit one to boost host Chicago to a 7-2 victory against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit suffered its sixth straight defeat as left-hander Matthew Boyd again struggled to limit the White Sox. As with Wednesday's start against Chicago at Comerica Park, Boyd encountered trouble early. Anderson and Moncada opened Monday's game with back-to-back home runs against Boyd, who surrendered consecutive home runs to Anderson and Eloy Jimenez to start the game five days before.

According to STATS, Chicago became the first team in major league history to twice connect for game-opening, back-to-back home runs against the same pitcher in the same season. The White Sox have hit 24 home runs in 12 games at Guaranteed Rate Field this season compared to 13 homers in 11 games on the road.

Jonathan Schoop went 3-for-4 for the Tigers, who allowed four unanswered runs to end the game. Making his major league debut, Tigers third baseman Isaac Paredes delivered a two-out, two-run single against Chicago left-hander Gio Gonzalez in the fourth inning to cut the Detroit deficit to 3-2. Five White Sox relievers combined on 4 1/3 innings of one-hit ball with one walk and three strikeouts. Codi Heuer (1-0) was the winner after pitching a scoreless sixth.

Gonzalez scattered two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings with two walks and 10 strikeouts. The veteran fell one out short of qualifying for his first White Sox win for the second straight start. Drafted by Chicago in 2004, Gonzalez was twice traded from the White Sox, but signed as a free agent this offseason. Boyd fell to 0-3 with the loss, allowing three runs on four hits in four innings with two walks and nine strikeouts.

Moncada went 2-for-5 as Chicago out-hit Detroit 11-7. Chicago catcher Yasmani Grandal left the game in the sixth inning with lower back stiffness and is day-to-day.

