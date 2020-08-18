USTA cancels junior events through Oct. 12

Due to the situation surrounding COVID-19, the United States Tennis Association has canceled all national junior events through Oct. 12. The USTA also has canceled all adult Category 1 events, comprising the Adult, Open, Family, and Age divisions, through the end of the year.

The decision to cancel was made to ensure the health and safety of all those involved since interstate travel required for the tournaments carries an increased risk of contracting the disease. The USTA said different regulations, restrictions and quarantine periods at the sites of the events and in the home states of the players were considered.