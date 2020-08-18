Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Sports Awards likely to be held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic

In a first, this year's National Sports Awards ceremony is likely to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with all the winners logging in from their respective places to hear their names being announced on August 29.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 09:35 IST
National Sports Awards likely to be held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

In a first, this year's National Sports Awards ceremony is likely to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with all the winners logging in from their respective places to hear their names being announced on August 29. The National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29, the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand.

"The sports awards function this year is likely to be an online function. As per the Government of India instructions, the awardees will also be announced on the morning of the day of the function," a Sports Ministry source told PTI on Monday. The pandemic had in June forced the ministry to extend the deadline for submission of online applications for the awards.

It also allowed athletes to self-nominate in view of the "difficulties" being faced by them in finding people who can recommend their names amid the lockdown. The self-nomination has resulted in a huge number of applicants for the awards.

The National Sports Awards include the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award, and the Dhyan Chand Award, which are conferred every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 29. On the first day of the meeting on Monday, 13 and 15 candidates were recommended for the Dronacharya and Dhayan Chand Award respectively.

Ignored last year, shooting legend Jaspal Rana on Monday found his name among the 13 coaches recommended for this year's Dronacharya award by the sports ministry's selection committee.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Donald Trump a wrong President, says Michelle Obama

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama slammed President Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention here on Monday local time by calling him a wrong president and said that the people are living with the consequences ...

Xoxoday: Rewards made easy with seamless integration to your platforms

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 18, 2020 PRNewswire -- Organisations of today are using a multitude of technology platforms to simplify and streamline their business operations. The users - be it, employees, partners, distributors or consumers - how...

'Vida' star Melissa Barrera joins 'Scream 5'

Rising Mexican actor Melissa Barrera, best known for the series Vida, is the first new cast member to board the upcoming Scream reboot. With the new film, Spyglass Media Group is relaunching the 24-year-old horror slasher franchise.Scream 5...

China Sinopharm chief rules out high price for coronavirus vaccine

A potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by a unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group Sinopharm could cost no more than 1,000 yuan 144.27 for two shots, state media on Tuesday quoted chairman Liu Jingzhen as saying. Sinopharm has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020