Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clippers pull away from Mavs after Porzingis' ejection

The Mavericks led by five points early in the third quarter before big man Kristaps Porzingis was ejected following his second technical foul of the game. Paul George scored 27 points and Marcus Morris Sr. had 19 points and four steals for the second-seeded Clippers, who shot 47.4 percent from the field and made 13 of 38 (34.2 percent) from 3-point range.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 09:39 IST
Clippers pull away from Mavs after Porzingis' ejection
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Kahwi Leonard registered 29 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals to help the Los Angeles Clippers produce a 118-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the opening game of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Monday night at AdventHealth Arena near Orlando. The Mavericks led by five points early in the third quarter before big man Kristaps Porzingis was ejected following his second technical foul of the game.

Paul George scored 27 points and Marcus Morris Sr. had 19 points and four steals for the second-seeded Clippers, who shot 47.4 percent from the field and made 13 of 38 (34.2 percent) from 3-point range. Lou Williams added 14 points, and Ivica Zubac had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Luka Doncic recorded 42 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals, setting an NBA record for the highest point total in a player's postseason debut. He also committed 11 turnovers, one shy of the postseason record set by the Houston Rockets' James Harden in 2015.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points and Seth Curry had 14 for the seventh-seeded Mavericks, who committed 21 turnovers. Porzingis had 14 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes before getting tossed out with 9:10 left in the third quarter. Porzingis, who also drew a technical midway through the second quarter, was called for his second when he entered a spat between Doncic and Morris and double technicals were called on Porzingis and Morris in the aftermath.

The Mavericks led 71-66 when Porzingis was ejected, and Los Angeles quickly took advantage with a 9-2 run to move ahead by two points. Williams' three-point play pushed the Clippers' lead to 85-78 with 2:38 remaining in the period. Los Angeles led 87-82 entering the final stanza before Dallas knotted the score at 89 on a 3-pointer by Hardaway with 9:44 left.

George hit back-to-back shots to give the Clippers a 95-91 lead with 7:42 remaining. Morris drained a 3-pointer to make it 109-102 with 1:58 left, and George buried a trey to make it 114-106 with 42.6 seconds left as Los Angeles closed it out.

Dallas shot 45.7 percent from the field, including 15 of 43 (34.9 percent) from behind the arc. Doncic had 19 first-half points, and Dallas held a 69-66 lead at the break.

Los Angeles roared to an 18-2 lead at the outset of the contest before the Mavericks tied the score at 22 on Curry's 3-pointer with 4:09 remaining in the opening quarter. Dallas led 50-36 with 7:30 left in the first half before the Clippers answered with a 14-2 run.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Donald Trump a wrong President, says Michelle Obama

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama slammed President Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention here on Monday local time by calling him a wrong president and said that the people are living with the consequences ...

Xoxoday: Rewards made easy with seamless integration to your platforms

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 18, 2020 PRNewswire -- Organisations of today are using a multitude of technology platforms to simplify and streamline their business operations. The users - be it, employees, partners, distributors or consumers - how...

'Vida' star Melissa Barrera joins 'Scream 5'

Rising Mexican actor Melissa Barrera, best known for the series Vida, is the first new cast member to board the upcoming Scream reboot. With the new film, Spyglass Media Group is relaunching the 24-year-old horror slasher franchise.Scream 5...

China Sinopharm chief rules out high price for coronavirus vaccine

A potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by a unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group Sinopharm could cost no more than 1,000 yuan 144.27 for two shots, state media on Tuesday quoted chairman Liu Jingzhen as saying. Sinopharm has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020