Tatis notches seven RBIs as Padres thump Rangers

Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in seven runs with a pair of home runs Monday night as the visiting San Diego Padres snapped a five-game losing streak, routing the Texas Rangers 14-4 at Globe Life Field. The 21-year-old Padres shortstop leads the Major Leagues with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs.

His first homer Monday was a three-run shot off Rangers right-handed reliever Jesse Chavez in the seventh. The rocket to left-center came off the bat at 113 mph with a launch angle of only 17 percent. Tatis followed an inning later with an opposite-field grand slam off Juan Nicasio on a 3-and-0 fastball.

Catcher Austin Hedges also homered for the Padres and former Ranger Jurickson Profar hit a two-run double in the top of the second as the Padres scored five times off Rangers starter and loser Jordan Lyles (1-2) to snap a scoreless tie. Lyles allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts in four innings as his earned run average ballooned to 7.52. Padres starter Zach Davies (3-2) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts in five-plus innings to earn the win.

Eric Hosmer drew a walk to lead off the second and advanced to second on a single by Ty France, who was activated Monday when Tommy Pham was placed on the injured list with a fractured bone in his left hand. Jake Cronenworth drove home Hosmer with a double into the left-field corner. Profar followed with his two-run double and scored on a single by Josh Naylor. Trent Grisham singled home Naylor with the final run of the inning.

Rougned Odor hit a two-run double for Texas in the fourth to cut the Padres lead to 7-2. Joey Gallo's RBI double made it 7-3 in the sixth before Tatis went to work against the Rangers' bullpen. --Field Level Media