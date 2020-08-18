Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tatis notches seven RBIs as Padres thump Rangers

Tatis followed an inning later with an opposite-field grand slam off Juan Nicasio on a 3-and-0 fastball. Catcher Austin Hedges also homered for the Padres and former Ranger Jurickson Profar hit a two-run double in the top of the second as the Padres scored five times off Rangers starter and loser Jordan Lyles (1-2) to snap a scoreless tie.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 09:59 IST
Tatis notches seven RBIs as Padres thump Rangers

Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in seven runs with a pair of home runs Monday night as the visiting San Diego Padres snapped a five-game losing streak, routing the Texas Rangers 14-4 at Globe Life Field. The 21-year-old Padres shortstop leads the Major Leagues with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs.

His first homer Monday was a three-run shot off Rangers right-handed reliever Jesse Chavez in the seventh. The rocket to left-center came off the bat at 113 mph with a launch angle of only 17 percent. Tatis followed an inning later with an opposite-field grand slam off Juan Nicasio on a 3-and-0 fastball.

Catcher Austin Hedges also homered for the Padres and former Ranger Jurickson Profar hit a two-run double in the top of the second as the Padres scored five times off Rangers starter and loser Jordan Lyles (1-2) to snap a scoreless tie. Lyles allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts in four innings as his earned run average ballooned to 7.52. Padres starter Zach Davies (3-2) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts in five-plus innings to earn the win.

Eric Hosmer drew a walk to lead off the second and advanced to second on a single by Ty France, who was activated Monday when Tommy Pham was placed on the injured list with a fractured bone in his left hand. Jake Cronenworth drove home Hosmer with a double into the left-field corner. Profar followed with his two-run double and scored on a single by Josh Naylor. Trent Grisham singled home Naylor with the final run of the inning.

Rougned Odor hit a two-run double for Texas in the fourth to cut the Padres lead to 7-2. Joey Gallo's RBI double made it 7-3 in the sixth before Tatis went to work against the Rangers' bullpen. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Michelle Obama presses fight for Biden with scathing attack on Trump

Former first lady Michelle Obama launched a blistering attack on President Donald Trump on Monday and urged Americans to elect Democrat Joe Biden in November to end the chaos she said had been created during the four years of Trumps preside...

Donald Trump a wrong President, says Michelle Obama

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama slammed President Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention here on Monday local time by calling him a wrong president and said that the people are living with the consequences ...

Xoxoday: Rewards made easy with seamless integration to your platforms

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 18, 2020 PRNewswire -- Organisations of today are using a multitude of technology platforms to simplify and streamline their business operations. The users - be it, employees, partners, distributors or consumers - how...

'Vida' star Melissa Barrera joins 'Scream 5'

Rising Mexican actor Melissa Barrera, best known for the series Vida, is the first new cast member to board the upcoming Scream reboot. With the new film, Spyglass Media Group is relaunching the 24-year-old horror slasher franchise.Scream 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020