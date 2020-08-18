Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: Herman hits peak form for win in North Carolina; Halep withdraws from U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns and more

World number two Simona Halep of Romania will not travel to New York to play in the U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns, she said on Monday, leaving the women's draw at the Grand Slam tournament without six of the world's top-10 players.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Magic first up as Bucks begin title run

Giannis Antetokounmpo slightly raised his eyebrows when asked how he is handling entering the NBA playoffs with his Milwaukee Bucks as the favorites to win the championship. "We're the favorites to win?" Antetokounmpo asked. "I'm not following media as much."

Halep withdraws from U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns

World number two Simona Halep of Romania will not travel to New York to play in the U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns, she said on Monday, leaving the women's draw at the Grand Slam tournament without six of the world's top-10 players. Romanian Halep joined world number one Ash Barty, defending champion Bianca Andreescu, Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens and Belinda Bencic in skipping the event at Flushing Meadows.

Washington names former player Wright as NFL's first Black team president

The Washington Football Team on Monday named former NFL running back Jason Wright as its president, making him the first Black person to be hired for such a role in National Football League history. Wright, who following his retirement in 2011 earned his MBA from the University of Chicago, will be responsible for leading the team's business divisions, including operations, finance, sales and marketing.

Canadian Football League cancels 2020 season amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Canadian Football League said on Monday it decided to cancel its entire 2020 season after failing to secure financing from the federal government to stage a shortened campaign amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The decision by the league, which was originally supposed to kick off in mid-June, follows weeks of working on a plan to salvage a shortened season that would have started in September and been held entirely in Manitoba.

Golf: Herman hits peak form for win in North Carolina

Jim Herman capped off a superb weekend of play with a win at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, shooting a seven-under par 63 in the final round of the Greensboro, North Carolina, tournament. Herman, who started the day tied for fifth after carding a nine-under 61 in Saturday's action, kept his hot streak going at Sedgefield Country Club, firing two birdies and an eagle in the first five holes of the final round.

Kansas City Chiefs plan to have fans at season-opener

Reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs have announced plans to allow some spectators to attend their NFL season-opener against Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium next month. The Chiefs said Arrowhead would operate at a reduced capacity of about 22%, meaning about 17,000 fans would be allowed in instead of the usual 76,000, and that the plans had been approved by public health officials.

Penguins' Malkin undergoes elbow surgery

Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin had surgery on his left elbow Monday and will need three to four weeks of recovery time, the team announced Monday. The 34-year-old forward should return in time for training camp before the 2020-21 season, which is scheduled to begin in December.

Report: WR Bryant to work out for Ravens

Wide receiver Dez Bryant, who hasn't played in an NFL game since 2017, is expected to work out this week for the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network reported Monday. The Ravens are looking to add a veteran wide receiver to their young corps and reportedly considered bringing in another free agent, Antonio Brown, for a tryout.

No 'Andretti Curse' in August, says Marco

After more than five decades of Brickyard frustration the "Andretti Curse" has become as much a part of the Indianapolis 500 as the command for drivers to "start your engines". American motor racing royalty, the Andrettis have ruled over open wheel racing in the United States with a string of victories that have connected generations -- father (Mario), to son (Michael), to grandson (Marco).

Fighting future in doubt as Jones vacates UFC belt

The fighting future of American Jon Jones is in doubt following his announcement on social media that he has vacated the UFC light heavyweight title following a public spat over pay with the fight promotion company. Jones, whose only professional loss in 27 fights came by way of disqualification, has been the dominant force in the division for almost a decade, but bans for doping and issues outside the octagon have tarnished his otherwise stellar fighting record.

