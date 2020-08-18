Left Menu
Development News Edition

Waqar Younis not keen on pink ball use in all Test matches

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that playing all Test matches with the pink ball is not as easy as people are making it to be, and this particular idea needs to be tried out first in domestic matches in the UK.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 18-08-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 10:47 IST
Waqar Younis not keen on pink ball use in all Test matches
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis. . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that playing all Test matches with the pink ball is not as easy as people are making it to be, and this particular idea needs to be tried out first in domestic matches in the UK. His remark comes as various former cricketers including Shane Warne, have batted for using the pink ball in all Test cricket to counter the bad light situations.

Normally, a pink ball is only used when the Test match is a day-night contest. "Worldwide the pink ball is only really being played with on a trial basis as we see if we run into problems. In day-night matches, there is strong evidence to suggest the pink ball could work, but in England, only one pink-ball Test has happened. I don't yet know how a pink Dukes ball is going to behave in this country. If conditions are overcast and the lights are on, maybe it'll do too much. The toss becomes very important," ESPNCricinfo quoted Waqar as saying.

"Purely for revenue and entertainment, it's a promising idea, but everyone will need to adapt. We need to see more pink-ball use in domestic cricket in England to get the full picture. We need further trials in England. I feel unless the light gets really bad, we can stay out there a bit longer," he added. Only 134.3 overs were bowled in the second Test between England and Pakistan with 38.1 of them being bowled on the final day. The entire second Test was hampered by the combination of bad light and rain.

Pakistan had scored 236 runs in the first innings, and England only got a chance to spend a respectable amount of time in the middle with the bat on the final day of the match. The side managed to put up 110/4 before the match ended in a draw.

England has a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford by three wickets. The third and final Test will be played at Southampton from August 21.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Madras HC refuses to allow reopening of Sterlite copper plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to allow the reopening of Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadus Thoothukudi, which has remained closed since April 2018. A division bench of Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice V Bhavani Subbar...

Five takeaways from the first virtual Democratic National Convention

A Democratic National Convention like no other began on Monday, with politicians trading raucous cheers in a crowded arena for speeches delivered from quiet locations across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are five tak...

SC refuses to direct transfer of contributions made to PM CARES for COVID-19 to NDRF

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for battling the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund NDRF. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said t...

SC dismisses plea seeking transfer of money from PM CARES to National Disaster Response Fund

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the money in the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund cannot be directed to be deposited or transferred to the National Disaster Response Fund. A three-judge bench...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020