Left Menu
Development News Edition

O'Reilly scores twice as Blues pull level with Canucks

Ryan O'Reilly scored twice and added an assist to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday in Edmonton, evening their opening-round Western Conference playoff series at two games apiece.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 10:58 IST
O'Reilly scores twice as Blues pull level with Canucks
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Ryan O'Reilly scored twice and added an assist to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday in Edmonton, evening their opening-round Western Conference playoff series at two games apiece. The Blues, who won on consecutive nights after losing the first two games of the best-of-seven series, have all the momentum heading into Wednesday's critical Game 5.

St. Louis goalie Jake Allen made 22 saves in the victory, his second in as many nights after last year's hero Jordan Binnington struggled through the first portion of the series. O'Reilly, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy (playoff MVP) last season while leading the Blues to their first championship, sent his team off and running with a power-play tally at 16:43 of the first period. O'Reilly won the faceoff in Vancouver territory, and after Alex Pietrangelo's point shot went wide, grabbed the puck and snapped a short-side offering into the cage.

It was the first time in the series that the Blues opening the scoring. The Canucks receive a much-needed spark when J.T. Miller scored 40 seconds into the second period. Miller, who had a career-best regular season with 27 goals and 72 points -- which topped the Canucks -- set up in the high slot and deflected Alexander Edler's point shot to make it a 1-1 game.

But the Blues took over from that point. With an effort that looked much like last year's championship run, O'Reilly restored the St. Louis lead six minutes later when he received a pass from David Perron, skated to the front of the net and used his quick hands to give himself the right angle for a top-corner backhand. With that goal, O'Reilly became the first Blues player to record multiple points in consecutive days during the playoffs since Al MacInnis in 1999.

Pietrangelo rounded out the scoring with another power-play tally late in the second period. The defenseman was attempting a cross-crease pass and saw it ricochet off Edler's stick and into the net. Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves for the Canucks, who failed to score on seven power-play chances. Vancouver converted six of 11 man-advantage opportunities in the first three games of the series.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Madras HC refuses to allow reopening of Sterlite copper plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to allow the reopening of Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadus Thoothukudi, which has remained closed since April 2018. A division bench of Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice V Bhavani Subbar...

Five takeaways from the first virtual Democratic National Convention

A Democratic National Convention like no other began on Monday, with politicians trading raucous cheers in a crowded arena for speeches delivered from quiet locations across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are five tak...

SC refuses to direct transfer of contributions made to PM CARES for COVID-19 to NDRF

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for battling the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund NDRF. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said t...

SC dismisses plea seeking transfer of money from PM CARES to National Disaster Response Fund

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the money in the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund cannot be directed to be deposited or transferred to the National Disaster Response Fund. A three-judge bench...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020