MLB roundup: Dodgers outslug M's as Seagers each homer

Corey Seager got the best of Kyle Seager on Monday as the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded out 13 hits in an 11-9 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners in the opener of a four-game, home-and-home series. Corey Seager had a home run and reached base three times as the Seagers played against each other as professionals for the first time. It was Corey Seager's sixth home run of the season.

The Mariners' Kyle Seager, the older brother by six years, hit his own home run, had three hits and reached base four times. It was his fourth home run of the season. The Seagers became the first set of brothers to homer in the same game while on opposing teams in more than 19 years. Rookie Evan White also hit two home runs for Seattle. Enrique Hernandez added a two-run home run in a five-run seventh inning for the Dodgers as they rallied for their sixth consecutive victory. It was the Dodgers' second five-run inning of the game, also doing it in the second.

Braves 7, Nationals 6 Host Atlanta swatted a pair of two-run homers in the ninth inning, the second a walk-off blast by shortstop Dansby Swanson, to rally from a three-run deficit and stun Washington.

The Braves came back against Washington closer Daniel Hudson (1-2), who gave up a two-run homer to Adam Duvall after hitting Nick Markakis with a pitch to open the inning. After surrendering a single to Johan Camargo, Hudson got two quick outs, but Swanson hit his third homer of the year, making a winner of reliever Will Smith (2-0). The Nationals got homers from rookie Luis Garcia, Eric Thames, Asdrubal Cabrera and Juan Soto, who hammered a 445-foot solo shot in the ninth. It was Soto's seventh of the season and sixth homer in eight games on Washington's current 10-game road trip. Garcia, ranked as the organization's No. 2 prospect, became the first player born in the 2000s to hit a homer in the major leagues.

Padres 14, Rangers 4 Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in seven runs with a pair of home runs as San Diego snapped a five-game losing streak, routing Texas in Arlington, Texas.

The 21-year-old Padres shortstop leads the majors with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs. Catcher Austin Hedges also homered for the Padres and former Ranger Jurickson Profar hit a two-run double in the top of the second as the Padres scored five times off Rangers starter and loser Jordan Lyles (1-2) to snap a scoreless tie. Padres starter Zach Davies (3-2) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts in five-plus innings to earn the win. The Rangers had only four hits, including RBI doubles from Rougned Odor and Joey Gallo.

Diamondbacks 4, Athletics 3 David Peralta's walk-off, bases-loaded single with one out in the bottom of the ninth squirted through the right side of the infield and gave Arizona the win over Oakland in Phoenix.

Peralta also homered as the Diamondbacks ran their winning streak to five games, with another quality outing from pitcher Zac Gallen leading the way who took a no-decision after allowing one run and three hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings. Stefan Crichton (2-0) got the win, recording three outs in the top of the ninth. In the bottom of the ninth, Nick Ahmed hit a leadoff double, knocking out Joakim Soria (2-1). Jake Diekman entered and struck out Kole Calhoun before Ketel Marte's single moved Ahmed to third. Following an intentional walk to Starling Marte, Peralta singled on an 0-2 pitch.

Angels 7, Giants 6 Tommy La Stella's two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Los Angeles over San Francisco in Anaheim, Calif., snapping a four-game losing streak and extending the Giants' losing streak to five.

Thanks to Mike Yastrzemski's two-out, two-run double in the sixth inning, the Giants took a 6-5 lead into the bottom of the ninth. But after a one-out single by David Fletcher, La Stella launched a 1-2 breaking ball off Trevor Gott (1-2) over the fence in right field to end the game. Anthony Rendon had three hits, La Stella, Fletcher, Brian Goodwin and Albert Pujols each had two and Mike Trout homered for the Angels, who finished with 12 hits in all. Fletcher extended his hitting streak to 16 consecutive games. Ty Buttrey (1-0) pitched one scoreless inning to get the win.

Astros 2, Rockies 1 Rookie right-hander Brandon Bielak surrendered one hit over six innings in his third career start, and host Houston made a two-run first inning stand up against Colorado.

Bielak (3-0) earned his first victory as a starter by limiting Colorado to a Trevor Story home run with two outs and a full count in the third inning. Bielak walked four, including three to lead off innings, yet routinely pitched around traffic. He struck out four and threw 87 pitches, 53 for strikes. The Astros extended their winning streak to a season-high five games and improved to 13-2 over their last 15 games against the Rockies including six in a row. Rookie left-hander Blake Taylor recorded the save, his first, by working around a leadoff single by Charlie Blackmon in the ninth.

Cardinals 3, Cubs 1 (Game 1) Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the top of the seventh inning, and St. Louis held on for a win at Chicago in the first game of a doubleheader. Miller's deep line drive to the gap landed just beyond the glove of Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr., who tried to make a diving catch to preserve the tie in a shortened seven-inning game.

The Cardinals improved to 3-1 since returning from a long layoff as the team dealt with an outbreak of COVID-19 among players and staff members. The Cubs dropped their fourth game in a row. All of those defeats have come by one or two runs. Giovanny Gallegos (1-0) earned the victory after pitching a scoreless inning of relief, and Andrew Miller delivered a flawless seventh inning for his second save. Kyle Hendricks (3-2) took the loss after allowing three runs on three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Cubs 5, Cardinals 4 (Game 2) David Bote hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth inning, and Chicago held on for a win over St. Louis in the second game of a doubleheader.

Cubs reliever Duane Underwood Jr. (1-0) earned his first career victory with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Brad Miller hit two homers for the Cardinals, who are in a grueling stretch of playing three doubleheaders in five days. Reliever Tyler Webb (0-1) drew the loss after giving up three runs in two-thirds of an inning.

The game marked the first time the Cubs batted in the top of the first inning at Wrigley Field in the 106-year history of the ballpark. Chicago was listed as the road team because the game was rescheduled from the Aug. 7-9 series that would have taken place at Busch Stadium before the Cardinals had to change plans because of their COVID-19 outbreak. White Sox 7, Tigers 2

Tim Anderson and Luis Robert smacked two home runs apiece while Yoan Moncada and Danny Mendick each hit one to boost host Chicago past Detroit. Detroit suffered its sixth straight defeat as left-hander Matthew Boyd (0-3) again struggled to limit the White Sox. As with Wednesday's start against Chicago in Detroit, Boyd gave up back to back home runs to the first two batters in the game, Anderson and Moncada on Monday.

Jonathan Schoop went 3-for-4 for the Tigers, who allowed four unanswered runs to end the game. Five White Sox relievers combined on 4 1/3 innings of one-hit ball with one walk and three strikeouts. Codi Heuer (1-0) was the winner after pitching a scoreless sixth. Blue Jays 7, Orioles 2

Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs, and starter Hyun Jin Ryu threw six solid innings as Toronto won at Baltimore. Ryu (2-1) gave up one run on four hits. He didn't walk a batter and struck out three. Baltimore went just 2-for-5 with runners in scoring position in the game.

Blue Jays leadoff hitter Cavan Biggio hit a two-run homer and knocked in three runs. Orioles starter Alex Cobb (1-2) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. Yankees 6, Red Sox 3

Luke Voit homered in consecutive at-bats, and New York continued its domination over Boston to complete a four-game sweep and remain undefeated in games played at Yankee Stadium. Voit recorded his fourth career multi-homer game -- all with the Yankees -- and the two blasts gave him seven for the season. The Yankees got their 10th straight win over the Red Sox, two shy of the team record. Right-hander Michael King (1-1) pitched three innings of relief, after an 83-minute rain delay, and was awarded the win.

The Red Sox dropped their eighth straight and fell to 1-15 in the past 16 meetings with the Yankees and 1-15 in the past 16 visits to New York. Martin Perez (2-3) took the loss after allowing three runs on two hits in three innings. He walked three and struck out one. Mets 11, Marlins 4

Robinson Cano slugged a pair of two-run homers and Pete Alonso added two solo blasts, leading New York over host Miami. Cano, who is hitting .412, went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Alonso went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a pair of walks. They have combined for nine homers this season, five by Alonso. The Mets snapped a three-game losing streak, and Chasen Shreve (1-0) earned his first win with New York after 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Miami, which began the season 7-1 start despite having 18 players test positive for COVID-19, has lost six of its past eight games. Jonathan Villar led the Marlins, going 2-for-5 with a homer and two runs scored. Marlins starter Jordan Yamamoto (0-1) lasted just 1 1/3 innings, allowing three of everything -- hits, walks and runs. He struck out one. Twins 4, Royals 1

Nelson Cruz hit two home runs, and six Minnesota pitchers combined for a seven-hitter as Minnesota defeated Kansas City in the series finale in Minneapolis. Cruz hit long solo homers in the fourth and seventh innings and, at 40 years and 47 days of age, became the oldest player with a multi-homer game since David Ortiz hit two homers against the New York Yankees in May 2016. Jorge Polanco and Eddie Rosario each had two hits, and Miguel Sano doubled and scored a run for Minnesota.

Royals starter Kris Bubic (0-3) gave up two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four in 4 1/3 innings. Hunter Dozier homered leading off the ninth inning to break the shutout, and Maikel Franco added a double and a single for the Royals.