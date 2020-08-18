Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockey India to provide financial aid to 61 unemployed players

Under the initiative, each player will be provided a sum of Rs 10,000. "The ongoing battle with the Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on athletes who don't have jobs, for them to be able to continue sporting activities while their families face financial constraints will be difficult," HI officiating President, Gyanendro Ningombam was quoted as saying in a media release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 12:26 IST
Hockey India to provide financial aid to 61 unemployed players
Hockey India logo Image Credit: ANI

Hockey India (HI) on Tuesday announced it will provide 61 unemployed players, including 34 women, with financial assistance amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, to help them return to sporting activities. Athletes not holding employment are facing constraints due to the pandemic, impacting them adversely. Under the initiative, each player will be provided a sum of Rs 10,000.

"The ongoing battle with the Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on athletes who don't have jobs, for them to be able to continue sporting activities while their families face financial constraints will be difficult," HI officiating President, Gyanendro Ningombam was quoted as saying in a media release. "Hockey India was keen to find a way to give them some immediate relief and has decided to help these players with Rs 10,000 each as financial assistance in these difficult times, which would mean they would not add any additional burden on their families as they look to resume sports activities in the near future," he added.

The objective of the initiative is to provide basic financial relief to the athletes. Around 61 athletes from across the senior and junior men and women core probables, including 30 junior women, 26 junior men, four senior women, and one senior men's team core probable will benefit from the initiative.

"We hope this assistance will help the players to soon resume sporting activities and give them the necessary confidence to focus their energies on excelling for the country," Ningombam said.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mortar shells strike Kabul as Afghans mark Independence Day

Several mortar shells slammed into various part of Kabul on Tuesday morning, wounding at least 10 civilians as Afghans marked their countrys Independence Day amid new uncertainties over the start of talks between the Taliban and the Kabul g...

Foreign residents still need permission to return to Dubai

Dubai still requires foreign residents who are overseas to obtain permission before returning, the emirate said on Tuesday. The United Arab Emirates in March suspended the entry of non-citizens as part of measures to curb the spread of the ...

Australians seize cocaine haul in boat at sea, arrest 3 men

Australian authorities said Tuesday they had seized a large quantity of cocaine from a fishing boat in treacherous seas off the east coast. A law enforcement team intercepted the Australian trawler Coralynne on Saturday night after New Zeal...

Taking a Lead in Innovative Healthcare Delivery by Advancing the World of Health

Gurgaon, Haryana, India NewsVoir In its unwavering commitment to medical technology and improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and delivery of care, BD has been a critical healthcare provider with a legacy of 120 years of innovation. BD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020