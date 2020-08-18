NSNIS Patiala employee tests positive for Covid-19

A catering staff member of Patiala's Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) has been tested positive for Covid-19. He had travelled from Lucknow earlier this week and has now been tested positive for coronavirus.

The manager has been shifted to a COVID centre as per protocol. "He along with two other officials had reported back to NIS Patiala after availing leave and were quarantined as per guidelines of Local Health Department and tested for COVID-19 upon arrival," Sports of Authority said in an official statement.

The other two employees were tested negative, but the catering staff's test result came out as positive and has thus been shifted to a COVID centre for better treatment and as a precautionary measure. He was in quarantine since arrival and has not interacted with others at the NSNIS. (ANI)