Left Menu
Development News Edition

'His passing is great loss to our nation': Yuvraj Singh on Pandit Jasraj's demise

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh condoled the demise of Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj as a "great loss."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:14 IST
'His passing is great loss to our nation': Yuvraj Singh on Pandit Jasraj's demise
Late classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh condoled the demise of Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj as a "great loss." The legendary classical vocalist passed away at the age of 90 on Monday.

"My condolences on the demise of legendary Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj ji. I recall his melodious and mesmerising voice as he once performed a soulful rendition of our National Anthem. His passing is a great loss to our nation. Prayers and strength for the family," Yuvraj tweeted. Pandit Jasraj, whose career in music spanned over 80 years, belonged to the Mewati Gharana. He received several accolades including the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Radical left takeover of Joe Biden is complete, says Trump Campaign

US President Donald Trumps election campaign has described the Democratic National Convention as a Hollywood-produced infomercial that fails to hide the radical-leftist takeover of presumptive nominee Joe Biden. At the four-day Democratic N...

Continue with welfare initiatives for orphans in Delhi: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court asked the AAP government on Tuesday to continue with welfare initiatives for orphan children in the national capital including admitting them to private and public schools. The direction by a bench of Chief Justice D N ...

European bond yields fall as dollar drop gains steam

German government bond yields fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday with European debt a major beneficiary of a broadly weaker dollar fuelling demand for fixed income assets elsewhere. With little in terms of major data this week ...

Local BJP leader booked on charges of disrespect to national flag in Coimbatore

A BJP functionary here has beenbooked on charges of disrespecting the National Flag byhoisting it on a pole which already had the party flag on the74th Independence Day, police said on TuesdayBased on complaints from a few people, a case ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020