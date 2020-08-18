Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus forces postponement of French soccer's opening game

The first game of the French soccer season was postponed Tuesday because of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Marseille. Marseille did not say if any players in the team coached by André Villas-Boas were affected. Nîmes had also reported one suspected case of COVID-19 last week and canceled a warm-up game against Dijon..

PTI | Marseille | Updated: 18-08-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 16:42 IST
Virus forces postponement of French soccer's opening game

The first game of the French soccer season was postponed Tuesday because of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Marseille. The French league said in a statement that Marseille's home game against Saint-Étienne on Friday was moved to Sept. 16 or 17.

The decision came shortly after Marseille confirmed three positive cases among its first-team players and staff. The league said France's national COVID commission advised to postpone the game because "the virus is circulating within the club." French club Nîmes also reported two suspected cases Tuesday and said its staff was isolating ahead of fresh testing. It is scheduled to host Brest on Sunday.

The setback for French soccer comes as Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon prepare to play in the Champions League semifinals in Lisbon — the first time France has had two teams at that stage of the competition. French soccer was widely criticized in the spring after it was the highest profile European league to end the season early during the pandemic rather than try to restart. The standings were declared final with PSG retaining its title and Marseille second. Marseille will play in the next Champions League in October.

In Germany, England, Italy and Spain, leagues restarted after shutting down for several months and completed their programs in June and July. Those leagues start the 2020-21 season in September. Marseille did not say if any players in the team coached by André Villas-Boas were affected.

Nîmes had also reported one suspected case of COVID-19 last week and canceled a warm-up game against Dijon..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks govt about system to ensure hospitals don't overcharge

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra government if it has a regulatory mechanism in place to ensure that private hospitals and nursing homes in the state dont overcharge for PPE kits and other ancillary items during the CO...

Soccer-Liverpool member tests positive at training camp, Austrian tabloid says

An unidentified member of English Premier League champions Liverpool has tested positive for the new coronavirus at their summer training camp in the Austrian Alps, tabloid newspaper Kronen Zeitung said on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources....

Govt launches Rs 4.3 cr contest to develop tech products using indigenous microprocessors

The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Tuesday launched a Rs 4.3 crore contest for development of technology products using microprocessors developed by IIT Madras and CDAC. IIT Madras and the Center for Development of Advanced Computing ...

Champagne makers agree harvest cut after coronavirus slump

Frances champagne makers on Tuesday reached a last-minute agreement to reduce the number of grapes they will harvest this year as they try to recover from a collapse in sales caused by the coronavirus crisis.With harvesting off to an early ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020