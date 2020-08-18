The following are the top/expected stories at 1720 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *A detailed copy on Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards recommendations. *Copy on Sachin Tendulkar talking about Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-LD SPONSORSHIP Dream11 wins IPL title sponsorship rights at 222 crore; Tata group stays away from bidding By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 on Tuesday won the IPL title sponsorship rights with a bid of Rs 222 crore, replacing Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for a four and a half month deal. SPO-LD AWARD Rohit, Vinesh among four recommended for Khel Ratna Award New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Star cricketer Rohit Sharma and decorated woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat were among the four athletes recommended on Tuesday for this year's Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award -- the country's highest sporting honour.

SPO-AWARD-ARJUNA Ishant among 29 recommended for Arjuna Award New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) India pacer Ishant Sharma was on Tuesday named in a 29-strong list of athletes recommended for this year's Arjuna award by the sports ministry's selection committee. SPO-VIRUS-BOX-ASIAN CHAMPIONSHIP COVID-19 impact: Boxing's Asian Championship in India postponed to 2021 New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Asian Boxing Championship, which was to be held in India in November-December, has been postponed to next year owing to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the national federation's Secretary General Jay Kowli told PTI on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-DRAVID-RAINA Raina could have scored more runs if he had batted higher up the order: Dravid New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Suresh Raina was a "terrific team man" who could have amassed more runs if he had batted up the order, said batting great Rahul Dravid, saluting him for the role he played in India's success in white-ball cricket. SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKING Kohli static at 2nd spot, Bumrah slips to 9th in ICC Test player rankings Dubai, Aug 18 (PTI) Skipper Virat Kohli remained at the second position in the batting chart which has two more Indians in the top 10, but pacer Jasprit Bumrah slipped to the ninth spot among bowlers in the latest ICC Test player rankings issued on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-CSA CSA appoints Williams as acting president; interim CEO Faul steps down Johannesburg, Aug 18 (PTI) Cricket South Africa on Tuesday named Beresford Williams as its acting president while also confirming that interim Chief Executive Officer Jacques Faul has stepped down from his post. SPO-VIRUS-NIS National Institute of Sports employee tests positive for COVID-19: SAI New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The catering manager of the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala, who was in mandatory quarantine after arriving at the facility from Lucknow, has tested positive for COVID-19.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-NORTJE IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals replace Woakes with Nortje New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on Tuesday named South African pacer Anrich Nortje as a replacement for England all-rounder Chris Woakes, who has pulled out ahead of the upcoming edition starting September 19 in the UAE. SPO-VIRUS-HOCK-AID Hockey India to provide financial aid to 61 unemployed players New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Hockey India (HI) on Tuesday announced it will provide 61 unemployed players, including 34 women, with financial assistance amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, to help them return to sporting activities.

SPO-WRESTLING-CAMP-VINESH Vinesh pulls out of national camp citing health risk, irks WFI New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Vinesh Phogat, the only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for Tokyo Olympics, has pulled out of the national camp citing health safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision which has irked the national federation. SPO-CRI-YOUNIS-CONTRACT Misbah advises PCB to appoint Younis Khan as full-time batting coach Karachi, Aug 18 (PTI) Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has advised the country's cricket board to appoint Younis Khan as the full-time batting coach.

SPO-CRI-PAK-DHONI Pakistan cricket fraternity salutes Dhoni for an impactful career Karachi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. SPO-AWARDS-CEREMONY National Sports Awards likely to be held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic By Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) In a first, this year's National Sports Awards ceremony is likely to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with all the winners logging in from their respective places to hear their names being announced on August 29.