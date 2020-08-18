Left Menu
Cycling-Recovering Jakobsen faces multiple facial surgeries after crash

Jakobsen said he was now home and would have to rest in the coming months due to a severe concussion. "Step by step I can start to live more independently...in the coming weeks and months, I will undergo multiple surgeries and treatments to fix facial injuries," the rider added.

Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen spoke on Tuesday of how he had feared for his life after a Tour of Poland crash two weeks ago and said he still faced "multiple facial surgeries" to treat his injuries. The Deceuninck-Quick Step team member was put in a medically induced coma after a collision with compatriot Dylan Groenewegen as they sprinted to the finish on the first stage of the race.

The 23-year-old, who was pitched into the barriers and collided with a race official, was operated on for five hours after the accident and transferred to a hospital in the Netherlands last week. "The trauma doctors and nurses at the finish line in Katowice saved my life, for which I am extremely grateful to them," he said in a statement on the team website (www.deceuninck-quickestep.com).

He said it had been a "difficult, dark period" in intensive care and one "where I was afraid of not surviving". Jakobsen said he was now home and would have to rest in the coming months due to a severe concussion.

"Step by step I can start to live more independently...in the coming weeks and months, I will undergo multiple surgeries and treatments to fix facial injuries," the rider added.

