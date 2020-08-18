Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leicestershire announces signing of Ireland's Gareth Delany

Leicestershire County Cricket Club on Tuesday announced the signing of Ireland international Gareth Delany as one of the club's overseas player for the 2020 season.

ANI | Leicestershire | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:25 IST
Leicestershire announces signing of Ireland's Gareth Delany
Leicestershire County Cricket Club. Image Credit: ANI

Leicestershire County Cricket Club on Tuesday announced the signing of Ireland international Gareth Delany as one of the club's overseas player for the 2020 season. "The all-rounder will be available for the duration of the 2020 Vitality Blast competition, including the knockout stages should Leicestershire Foxes progress," the club said in a statement.

Delany has a strike rate of over 150 in T20Is and also has an impressive economy rate as a leg-spinner. The all-rounder's international T20 statistics include the best score of 89 not out from just 49 balls against Oman. Delany is a key part of the Ireland squad and recently opened the batting in the One-Day International matches against England, where he also took the wicket of Tom Banton.

Delany expressed his excitement over the signing and said he is 'over the moon' to get an opportunity to play for Leicestershire. "I'm really excited to be playing in the Blast, I was really unsure if I'd ever have the opportunity to play in County cricket, so I'm over the moon to be playing with Leicestershire and very grateful to both the club and Cricket Ireland for this chance," the club's official website quoted Delany as saying.

"It'll be a challenging environment, but one from which I am hoping to further develop my game," he added. Leicestershire CCC Head Coach Paul Nixon said: "Gareth is a talented young all-rounder we have been keeping an eye on for a while."

"We have been looking for a top-order batsman and a leg-spin bowler, as they are worth weight in gold in T20 cricket, and Gareth ticks both boxes for us," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria to allow private banks, airlines, sea transport firms

Algeria will allow its private sector to set up banks as well as air and sea transport companies for goods and passengers to reduce spending, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Tuesday.The move is part of wider reforms by the OPEC membe...

For some Lebanese, UN tribunal's Hariri ruling is not enough

The son of Lebanons slain former premier Rafik al-Hariri vowed he would not rest until the killers are punished after a U.N.-backed court on Tuesday convicted a member of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group of involvement in the 2005 assassinat...

Mali protest movement says detention of president "not a military coup"

The coalition in Mali behind mass protests calling for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign said the detention of Keita on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers was not a military coup but a popular insurrection.IBK did not want to listen to ...

Mutinying soldiers detain Mali president and PM, deepening crisis

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and top government officials were detained on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers in the capital Bamako on Tuesday, plunging a country already facing a jihadist insurgency and mass protests deeper into crisis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020