Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tarasenko returning to St. Louis for evaluation on shoulder

"We'll see what shows up here and we can go from there." Tarasenko posted a team-high 33 regular-season goals and 35 assists last season for the Blues, who went on to win their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history. Tarasenko added 11 goals and six assists in 26 playoff games.

Reuters | Stlouis | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:35 IST
Tarasenko returning to St. Louis for evaluation on shoulder
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko is leaving the Western Conference postseason bubble in Edmonton to return to St. Louis for further evaluation on his surgically repaired left shoulder, the team announced Tuesday. Tarasenko had been sidelined since October after undergoing shoulder surgery before returning to action this month to compete in two games during the round-robin tournament.

He has missed the Blues' past two games against the Vancouver Canucks in their first-round series, which is tied at two wins apiece. Game 5 is Wednesday night. General manager Doug Armstrong said an update on Tarasenko's status will be available next Monday.

"I'm not going to jump to conclusions on anything," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "He's not feeling right, so that's why he's going to get it looked at. It is concerning, but we've got to wait and see." Tarasenko did not record a point and owns a minus-1 rating in four games in August.

The 28-year-old Russian had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 10 games during the regular season before injuring his shoulder versus the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 24. "When you get something done like that and you're out nine months, you're going to have some issues when you come back no matter what," Berube said. "We'll see what shows up here and we can go from there."

Tarasenko posted a team-high 33 regular-season goals and 35 assists last season for the Blues, who went on to win their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history. Tarasenko added 11 goals and six assists in 26 playoff games.

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria to allow private banks, airlines, sea transport firms

Algeria will allow its private sector to set up banks as well as air and sea transport companies for goods and passengers to reduce spending, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Tuesday.The move is part of wider reforms by the OPEC membe...

For some Lebanese, UN tribunal's Hariri ruling is not enough

The son of Lebanons slain former premier Rafik al-Hariri vowed he would not rest until the killers are punished after a U.N.-backed court on Tuesday convicted a member of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group of involvement in the 2005 assassinat...

Mali protest movement says detention of president "not a military coup"

The coalition in Mali behind mass protests calling for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign said the detention of Keita on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers was not a military coup but a popular insurrection.IBK did not want to listen to ...

Mutinying soldiers detain Mali president and PM, deepening crisis

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and top government officials were detained on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers in the capital Bamako on Tuesday, plunging a country already facing a jihadist insurgency and mass protests deeper into crisis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020