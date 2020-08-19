Report: Saints OL Peat dealing with broken thumb

Left Menu
New Orleans Saints versatile guard Andrus Peat is nursing a broken thumb, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. While Rapoport did not divulge how long Peat would be sidelined, ESPN's Dan Graziano later reported that the 26-year-old offensive lineman likely will miss two to three weeks with the injury.

New Orleans Saints versatile guard Andrus Peat is nursing a broken thumb, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. While Rapoport did not divulge how long Peat would be sidelined, ESPN's Dan Graziano later reported that the 26-year-old offensive lineman likely will miss two to three weeks with the injury. That timetable would allow Peat to play in the Saints' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13.

Nick Easton replaced Peat during Monday's practice. He also filled in for Peat last season when the latter missed six games with a broken arm. Peat, who signed a five-year, $57.5 million contract extension in March, has played guard and moved to left tackle in emergencies since being selected 13th overall by the Saints in 2015.

In five seasons, Peat has played in 65 regular contests (60 starts) and was twice named to the Pro Bowl as an alternate. --Field Level Media

