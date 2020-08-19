Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flores, Pearson finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores and longtime Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 02:20 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 02:19 IST
Flores, Pearson finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores and longtime Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The decisions came down Tuesday after the Hall of Fame's coach committee nominated Flores and the senior committee nominated Pearson. Flores and Pearson must now receive 80 percent of the 48-member votes to be elected to the Hall when the selection committee meets the day before the Super Bowl on Feb. 6, 2021.

Flores went 105-90 with then-Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders as well as Seattle Seahawks, winning both titles with the Raiders in following the 1980 and 1983 seasons. Flores was the first Hispanic head coach in the NFL and the first to win a Super Bowl. Flores amassed 91 of those victories in nine seasons with the Raiders (1979-87). An undrafted free agent, Pearson played his entire 11-year career with the Cowboys (1973-83). He had 489 receptions for 7,822 yards and 48 touchdowns. He was a three-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of the All-Decade Team of the 1970s. He played in 22 playoff games, making 68 catches for 1,131 yards and eight touchdowns.

"Thank you for the call. You made my day, and you made my life," Pearson said during a call from Hall of Fame CEO David Baker. "How can I thank you? I'm crying, and I haven't cried in a long time. Happy tears. I've been waiting for this call for so long." HOF bylaws call for a class no smaller than four and no larger than eight. Pearson and Flores will be voted on independent of the other finalists. The committee will also consider a contributor candidate (to be named Aug. 25) and 15 modern-era finalists.

"I know there is one more hurdle to get over, but this is the closest I've been," Pearson said. "This is a dream come true." The Class of 2021 will be enshrined on Aug. 8, 2021.

TRENDING

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

From Jimmy Carter to AOC, Democrats to highlight party's past and future

Democrats will highlight the partys future leaders and turn to a political powerhouse from the past, former President Bill Clinton, to make the case for U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden at their national convention on Tuesday. Bidens w...

U.S. Senate committee concludes Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Trump in 2016

Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort and the WikiLeaks website to try to help now-U.S. President Donald Trump win the 2016 election, a Republican-led Senate committee said in its final review of the matter on Tuesday. Wi...

Colombian ex-President Uribe resigns Senate seat amid witness tampering probe

Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe, who is under investigation for alleged witness tampering, resigned his Senate seat on Tuesday after being placed under house arrest earlier this month.The Supreme Court placed Uribe, perhaps the Sout...

Australia signs deal with AstraZeneca for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Australia has signed a deal with drugmaker AstraZeneca to secure a potential COVID-19 vaccine, the Prime Minister said on Tuesday, joining a growing list of countries lining up supplies of the drug. AstraZenecas candidate is seen as a front...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020