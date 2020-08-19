Vucevic, eighth-seeded Magic upend Bucks in opener

Nikola Vucevic scored 35 points to propel the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic to a surprising 122-110 victory over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday afternoon in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round series near Orlando. The Magic entered this best-of-seven series as heavy underdogs against Milwaukee, an NBA title contender. But Orlando got off to a fast start to take a double-digit lead, then held off the Bucks' second-half runs.

The Bucks got within six at 99-93 on a spinning Brook Lopez finish with 8:13 to play, but Orlando answered with Terrence Ross' driving dunk and D.J. Augustin's 3-pointer to push its advantage back to double digits. The Magic shot 49.4 percent and made 16 3-pointers against a Milwaukee defense that was rated the NBA's best during the regular season. Orlando reached those marks with second-leading scorer Evan Fournier held scoreless until hitting three key 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.

Vucevic's team came out on top of a game that showcased two of the East's top big men. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the frontrunner to repeat as NBA MVP, finished with 31 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists. Vucevic, an All-Star, added 14 rebounds and four assists.

Orlando made eight consecutive first-quarter shots to build a 20-10 lead. That advantage grew to 51-33 on a pair of Augustin free throws midway through the second quarter. The Bucks closed the gap to 62-52 at the half, then began the third quarter on a 16-7 run to cut Orlando's advantage to one. But the Magic responded with a 17-4 spurt of their own to stretch their lead back to 86-74 on a Vucevic 3-pointer with 3:26 to play in the period.

Ross finished with 18 points and six rebounds, while Augustin added 11 points and 11 assists for Orlando. The Magic played without starting forward Aaron Gordon (hamstring).

Without Gordon and Jonathan Isaac (ACL tear), the 6-foot-6 Gary Clark was the primary defender on Antetokounmpo. Clark totaled 15 points and six rebounds. --Field Level Media