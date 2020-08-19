Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ovechkin scores twice as Capitals avoid elimination

Alex Ovechkin scored the tying goal in the second period and the go-ahead goal early in the third Tuesday night for the Washington Capitals, who staved off elimination in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals by coming back to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 in Toronto.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 09:00 IST
Ovechkin scores twice as Capitals avoid elimination

Alex Ovechkin scored the tying goal in the second period and the go-ahead goal early in the third Tuesday night for the Washington Capitals, who staved off elimination in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals by coming back to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 in Toronto. With teammate Tom Wilson accompanying him in a three-on-two rush, Ovechkin shuffled the puck and lured Islanders defenseman Devon Toews into leaning toward Wilson. He then completed the comeback by firing a sizzling shot from the faceoff circle that sailed past Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov 3:40 into the third.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the first goal for the Capitals, who fell behind 2-0 fewer than 10 minutes into the first period before storming back. Goalie Braden Holtby made 24 saves as Washington avoided being swept for the first time since the 2011 conference semifinals. The Capitals will look to extend the series again in Game 5, scheduled for Thursday night.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders, who are trying to advance beyond the first round for a second straight season -- something the franchise hasn't done since 1984-85. Pageau helped create his goal early in the first by winning a battle for the puck behind the Capitals' net with Nick Jensen. Pageau fired the puck to Scott Mayfield, who skated backwards and eluded Jakub Vrana before firing a shot from just in front of the blue line that ticked off Pageau's stick at 3:50.

Barzal began and ended the sequence that ended with the Islanders doubling their lead with 10:44 left. The center took the puck in the New York zone, raced up the middle of the ice, passed to Nick Leddy and then burst ahead of Carl Hagelin. Leddy passed back to Barzal, who swooped in on Holtby and beat him for his third goal of the series. Capitals head coach Todd Reirden immediately used his timeout, and Washington responded by outshooting the Islanders 8-6 the rest of the first before beginning to take control in the second.

The Islanders were whistled for three penalties in the first four minutes of the second and withstood a five-on-three sequence before Kuznetsov scored seconds into four-on-four play by tucking a shot between Varlamov's legs at the 3:35 mark. Ovechkin tied the game a mere 1:54 later when his shot from the top of the left faceoff circle bounced off Varlamov's glove. The teams combined for just 11 shots on net in the third period. Islanders center Brock Nelson had the best chance to tie the game, but Holtby turned him away at the doorstep with 4:47 left. Holtby made two saves once Varlamov was pulled for the extra attacker.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai rains: Modak Sagar lake starts overflowing, BMC opens dam gate

After heavy downpour in and around Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday opened a gate of Modak Sagar dam after it started overflowing at 924 pm on Tuesday. This dam supplies potable water to Mumbai and its nearby regions....

Rugby-New signings can play for second club in Champions Cup, says EPCR

European Professional Club Rugby EPCR said on Tuesday that players who have switched clubs ahead of the resumption of the Champions Cup will be eligible to compete for their new team. This years Champions Cup quarter-finals will take place ...

Pranab Mukherjee is stable, positive signs of his improvement noticed, says his son

Signs of improvement are being noticed in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee, his son Abhijit Mukherjee informed on Wednesday. Abhijit, who has been regularly updating people about his fathers health, said that the former Presi...

Ovechkin scores twice as Capitals avoid elimination

Alex Ovechkin scored the tying goal in the second period and the go-ahead goal early in the third Tuesday night for the Washington Capitals, who staved off elimination in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals by coming back to beat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020