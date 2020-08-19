Nimmo leads way as Mets turn back Marlins

Left Menu
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 10:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Marlins)

Brandon Nimmo homered, tripled and singled while leading the New York Mets to an 8-3 win over the host Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. Nimmo, who was robbed of a hit on a line drive into a shift and also flown out to the warning track, went 3-for-5 with two RBIs while raising his on-base percentage to .431. He has four homers this season and has tripled in consecutive games.

The Mets, who have won two straight games, also got solo homers from J.D. Davis and Amed Rosario, and the latter totaled three RBIs. The Mets have seven homers in two games. Two hours before the game, the Mets replaced expected starting pitcher David Peterson with Corey Oswalt. Peterson, who had been off to a good start at 3-1 with a 2.91 ERA, was placed on the 10-day injured list due to shoulder soreness.

New York's rotation has been without key pitchers such as Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) and Marcus Stroman (opted out), both gone for the year; two more on the injured list, Peterson and Michael Wacha (shoulder inflammation); and one who missed his previous turn, Jacob deGrom (neck soreness). Oswalt went 4 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, no walks, and two runs. He struck out four. Reliever Justin Wilson (1-1) earned the win.

Marlins starter Humberto Mejia (0-1) made his second major league appearance -- both against the Mets -- and allowed four hits, two walks and three runs in four innings. The Marlins have lost four straight and seven of nine.

Miami's Corey Dickerson, who missed three games on the bereavement list, returned and went 1-for-4. But Marlins reliever Pat Venditte left the game due to a right oblique strain. New York took a 3-0 start on the homers by Nimmo (third inning) and Davis and Dominic Smith's RBI double (both in the fourth).

Miami cut its deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth. Matt Joyce missed a homer by a few inches, settling for a double. Jesus Aguilar, on a 1-2 pitch, protected against a strikeout and poked an RBI double down the first-base line. Brian Anderson capped the rally with an opposite-field single.

Rosario's blast -- the longest of the night at 434 feet and with an exit velocity of 108 mph -- gave the Mets a 4-2 lead in the seventh. The Mets broke the game open in the eighth, loading the bases with one out. Smith followed with an RBI walk, Rosario had a two-run single, and Nimmo added a run-scoring single.

--Field Level Media

