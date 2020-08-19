Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twins beat Brewers in 12 after Maeda's no-hit bid is foiled

Buxton, who began the inning at second and went to third on a groundout by Alex Avila, beat the throw home by Brewers second baseman Luis Urias. Maeda also set a team record with eight consecutive strikeouts but failed to garner the win as the Brewers rallied for three ninth-inning runs and force extra innings.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 10:35 IST
Twins beat Brewers in 12 after Maeda's no-hit bid is foiled

Jorge Polanco drove in two runs, including the winner with one out in the 12th inning, and Kenta Maeda took a no-hitter into the ninth inning as the Minnesota Twins edged the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-3, on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. Polanco drove in Byron Buxton from third with a broken-bat dribbler past losing pitcher David Phelps (2-2) to win it. Buxton, who began the inning at second and went to third on a groundout by Alex Avila, beat the throw home by Brewers second baseman Luis Urias.

Maeda also set a team record with eight consecutive strikeouts but failed to garner the win as the Brewers rallied for three ninth-inning runs and force extra innings. Eric Sogard broke up the no-hitter to start the ninth with a soft liner over the glove of Polanco for a leadoff single. It was only the second ball hit into the outfield off Maeda, who then departed after throwing a career-high 115 pitches, 78 of which were strikes. He struck out 12 and walked two.

Taylor Rogers took over for Maeda and promptly gave up a double off the left-field wall to Avisail Garcia. After Christian Yelich walked to load the bases, Keston Hiura singled to drive in Sogard. The Brewers then tied it at 3 when pinch-hitter Jedd Gyorko bounced into a fielder's choice and Ildemaro Vargas' throw to first on the potential double-play grounder was wide for an error as two runs scored. Maeda broke the club record of seven consecutive strikeouts set by Jim Merritt in 1966 and equaled by Francisco Liriano in 2010. He came within one strikeout of tying the American League record set by Detroit's Doug Fister in 2012 against Kansas City and equaled this season by Tigers reliever Tyler Alexander against Cincinnati. The major league record is 10 in a row by Tom Seaver of the Mets against the San Diego Padres on April 22, 1970.

Maeda walked the second batter of the game, Yelich, on four straight pitches but then rebounded to retire the next 21 in a row before walking Omar Narvaez during a 10-pitch at-bat with one out in the eighth. He rebounded to strike out Ben Gamel and got Urias to hit into a force out. Jorge Alcala (1-0) picked up the win and Miguel Sano had two doubles and an RBI for the Twins who improved to 11-2 at Target Field this season.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Digitalkites partners with Lifesight to bring location intelligence & offline store attribution capabilities to its clients

Hyderabad Telangana India Aug 19 ANIPRNewswire Digitalkites, an identity resolution company with products AudiencePlay AudiencePrime, joins hands with Lifesight, a trusted real-world intelligence company, to power its platforms play and pr...

Nimmo leads way as Mets turn back Marlins

Brandon Nimmo homered, tripled and singled while leading the New York Mets to an 8-3 win over the host Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. Nimmo, who was robbed of a hit on a line drive into a shift and also flown out to the warning track, went...

Dwijing Festival wins 5 awards at WOW Awards Asia - 2020

Guwahati Assam India Aug 19 ANIBusinessWire India The successful fourth edition of the Dwijing Festival with over 15 lakh tourists attending the 12-day event has emerged as the winner in five categories at the prestigious WOW Awards Asia, 2...

UST Global wins CSR Award for its 'Adopt a School' Initiative

PMI Kerala Declared UST Global winner on the strength of its sustainable CSR initiatives THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, Aug. 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has won the Project Management ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020