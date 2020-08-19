Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhoni's retirement was shocking, wanted to give him big send-off: KL Rahul

Wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul has said that the retirement of MS Dhoni was shocking as all the team-mates would have wanted to give the former skipper a big send-off.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-08-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 11:14 IST
Dhoni's retirement was shocking, wanted to give him big send-off: KL Rahul
Wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul. . Image Credit: ANI

Wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul has said that the retirement of MS Dhoni was shocking as all the team-mates would have wanted to give the former skipper a big send-off. Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, calling time on his 16-year-long career.

"It was quite shocking. I was honestly heartbroken. I'm sure all of us in the team or whoever has played under him and with him would have wanted to give him a big send-off and wanted him to play one more time so we could have had that opportunity to do something special for him. It is what it is," ESPNCricinfo quoted Rahul as saying. "He has been someone who has guided us all really, really well. And who has never expected us to change who we are. He has let us go out there and express ourselves and make our mistakes and learn from them. He has just let us be. If we were ever in doubt, or if we wanted to look to somebody for answers, he was always there. He knew when to push the players," he added.

Rahul also revealed that he fell short of words when he first heard about the retirement od Dhoni. The wicket-keeper batsman also said that the former skipper has been an inspiration. "Words fall short, man. Even the other day when I was trying to write on Dhoni retiring on Instagram or Twitter, I mean, what do you say about somebody like that? You don't have enough to say about how much he has done and how many lives he has changed and for how many people he is an inspiration - not just on the field but off the field as well with the things he has achieved. It is phenomenal," Rahul said.

On August 15, Dhoni had announced his retirement on Instagram. The wicket-keeper-batsman Dhoni shared a video and captioned the post, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired. "The video had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background and in it, Dhoni shared his incredible journey in the Indian side including his run out in the last game against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semifinal.

Dhoni is among the most successful captains in world cricket. It was under his leadership that India lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 after having led India to triumph in the ICC World T20 in its maiden edition of the tournament held in 2007 in South Africa. With India winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England, Dhoni became the first and is still the only captain to date to have won all three ICC Trophies.

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. However, the tournament will now be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. He will continue to captain CSK in the IPL 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Author Sudha Murty announces new collection of stories on 70th birthday

On the 70th birthday of award-winning author Sudha Murty, publishing house Penguin Random House India on Wednesday announced her latest collection of short stories, Grandparents Bag of Stories. The book, scheduled to be released in Novemb...

Rahul targets govt saying 2 crore jobs lost in last 4 months

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that around two crore people lost their jobs in the last four months amid the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that the truth about unemployment cananot be hidden from the country. Citing a...

Democrats officially nominate Biden for president at convention, attack Trump on leadership

Former US Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday officially won the Democratic Partys presidential nomination after a virtual roll call vote at the partys national convention, during which a lineup of speakers hammered President Donald Trump ...

The Office Pass to add 3 coworking centres with 900 desks in Delhi-NCR by March 2021

Coworking firm The Office Pass will open three new centres in Delhi-NCR comprising up to 900 desks by March next year and is considering taking over operations of some facilities that have shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a top company of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020