Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former cricketer G Kasturirangan dies of heart attack at 89

He died of heart attack at his residence in Chamarajapet," Karnataka State Cricket Association Treasurer and Spokesperson, Vinaya Mruthyunjaya told PTI. Kasturirangan, 89, was a former cricketer-administrator and the BCCI curator.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:55 IST
Former cricketer G Kasturirangan dies of heart attack at 89
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Veteran cricketer Gopalaswamy Kasturirangan died due to a heart attack at his residence here on Wednesday. "G Kasturirangan passed away today morning. He died of a heart attack at his residence in Chamarajapet," Karnataka State Cricket Association Treasurer and Spokesperson, Vinaya Mruthyunjaya told PTI.

Kasturirangan, 89, was a former cricketer-administrator and the BCCI curator. He had mostly played his matches for Mysore in Ranji Trophy as the right-arm medium pace bowler from 1948 to 1963, the sources in the cricket fraternity said.

Mourning his death, renowned international cricket player Anil Kumble tweeted, "Sad to hear about the passing of G Kasturirangan. He will be fondly remembered for all his contributions to cricket. Heartfelt condolences to his family." In a condolence message, the KSCA said, "President, Secretary and members of the Managing Committee of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, deeply regret the sad and sudden demise of former Ranji Player, Vice President of KSCA and BCCI Curator Sri G Kasturirangan." The Association said Kasturirangan had represented the then "MYSORE" team in the Ranji Trophy match in the year 1948 -49 to 1962-63 for Karnataka.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares nudge up as Wall Street record outweighs jitters on growth

European stocks edged up on Wednesday as a record high for U.S. stocks outweighed simmering worries over a resurgence in coronavirus cases that could undermine a nascent recovery.The broad Euro STOXX 600 gained 0.1 in choppy trading, with i...

Trump and Biden campaigns woo Hindus in US

In a sign of the growing political prominence of Hindus in America, the Trump and Biden campaigns are wooing this small religious minority community like never before. Hinduism is the fourth largest faith in the US, representing approximate...

Belarus challenger urges EU to support 'awakening' country

The Belarusian opposition leader has called on European leaders not to recognise fraudulent elections that extended the rule of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and sparked unprecedented mass protests in the country. In a video ...

Nitish hails SC order in Sushant's death case

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Courts judgement upholding transfer of an FIR lodged in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case at Patna to the CBI. Nyay ki jeet hui hain truth has triumphed, kumar said on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020