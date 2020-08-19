Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tatis still in spotlight as Rangers, Padres head west

Everyone was still talking about baseball's "unwritten rules" Tuesday after Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam homer on a 3-0 pitch Monday night with the Padres already leading 10-3. Almost everyone in baseball had chimed in with an opinion by Wednesday morning, including Hall of Famers Johnny Bench and Reggie Jackson, who came out solidly in support of Tatis, the 21-year-old who leads the major leagues in home runs (11) and RBIs (28).

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:47 IST
Tatis still in spotlight as Rangers, Padres head west
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Rangers)

The Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres resume their home-and-home, four-game series Wednesday night with a matchup of their respective No. 1 starters at Petco Park in San Diego. Chris Paddack (2-2, 4.91 ERA) will start for the Padres against the Rangers' Lance Lynn (3-0, 1.11).

But the pairing of hard-throwing right-handers and the Padres' two straight wins at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, is taking something of a backseat in the series thus far. Everyone was still talking about baseball's "unwritten rules" Tuesday after Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam homer on a 3-0 pitch Monday night with the Padres already leading 10-3.

Almost everyone in baseball had chimed in with an opinion by Wednesday morning, including Hall of Famers Johnny Bench and Reggie Jackson, who came out solidly in support of Tatis, the 21-year-old who leads the major leagues in home runs (11) and RBIs (28). And the aftermath of the debate resulted in suspensions for Rangers manager Chris Woodward and relief pitcher Ian Gibaut, who threw behind Manny Machado with the first pitch following Tatis' grand slam and ensuing backflip.

The question on the table: Should Tatis have swung at the 3-0 offering from Juan Nicasio? "I'm not pounding my fist on the table saying this was absolutely horrendous," Woodward said in his pregame media session Tuesday. "I just thought it went just past the line. But I don't know exactly what the lines are. I just find it funny that they're coming at me as old school."

Woodward was speaking before he learned of the one-game suspension that he received and subsequently served Tuesday. Gibaut is appealing the three-game suspension he drew for throwing behind Machado, and he pitched a scoreless inning Tuesday. "We don't want to take matters in our own hands like that," Woodward said of Gibaut's reaction. "Obviously, I get that. It is a different day and age. Back in the day, that was acceptable, but MLB has made it clear that's not. Let's do the best thing by getting (the batter) out. That's the biggest message I am going to send today. Instead of retaliating, let's try to get the kid out or get that team out."

Padres manager Jayce Tingler, who was on Woodward's staff last year, wasn't in favor of Tatis swinging -- and he even put on a take sign that the shortstop missed. Tinger also was disappointed in Gibaut's reaction. "Definitely not OK," Tingler said in his Tuesday morning media session. "I didn't expect it. That whole stuff is tired, throwing at players and throwing behind them. It's just tired. MLB has been very adamant from the get-go that this won't be tolerated."

There were no further incidents Tuesday, although the Padres showed why Tatis was swinging away with a seven-run lead. They led 6-0 early Tuesday and won 6-4, getting the final out with the tying run on. Paddack was originally scheduled to face the Rangers in Texas on Tuesday, but he was pushed back to get an extra day's rest. He gave up six runs (all but one on three homers), six hits and a walk in three innings at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. Paddack has given up 12 runs and six homers over his past three starts covering 14 2/3 innings. He will be facing the Rangers for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, Lynn is off to one of the best starts in the major leagues. In five starts, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound veteran has given up five runs (four earned) on 12 hits and 12 walks with 36 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings. He is coming off a 16-win season during which he had a 3.67 ERA and 246 strikeouts in 33 starts and 208 1/3 innings. Lynn has made seven career starts against the Padres, producing a 3-3 record, a 3.00 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP in 42 innings.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Heating our climate damages our economies - study reveals greater costs than expected

Rising temperatures due to our greenhouse gas emissions can cause greater damages to our economies than previous research suggested, a new study shows. The scientists from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research PIK and the Mercat...

Expect less extravagant shows in post-coronavirus world, ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus says

Extravagant musical productions such as Mamma Mia will need to be scaled down when they go again after the coronavirus lockdowns end, ABBA star and Swedish pop impresario Bjorn Ulvaeus says.The 75-year old, who co-penned hits like Waterloo ...

POLL-Bipartisan majority of Americans want more money for Postal Service - Reuters/Ipsos Poll

A bipartisan majority of Americans want the government to spend more money on the U.S. Postal Service, and most agree that mail delivery will be a vital part of the November election, a ReutersIpsos public opinion poll released on Wednesday...

Will comment after receiving SC's order copy: Anil Deshmukh on SSR case

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that he will comment on the developments in the actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case after receiving the copy of the Supreme Courts order. The Supreme Court verdict has come, once ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020