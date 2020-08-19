Left Menu
Indian trio set to make history at Royal Troon

Left-handed Diksha Dagar is planning to keep things simple instead of trying too hard as she gets ready with Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik for the USD 4.5million AIG Women’s Open, starting at the Royal Troon Golf Club on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram (royaltroongc)

Left-handed Diksha Dagar is planning to keep things simple instead of trying too hard as she gets ready with Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik for the USD 4.5million AIG Women's Open, starting at the Royal Troon Golf Club on Thursday. The trio is set to make history as their participation marks the first time three Indians will have teed off at the same Major.

Debutant Tvesa will be the first to tee off with Camilla Lennarth and Jennifer Chang at 10.48 am local time, while Aditi, whose Major best is T-22 at 2018 Women's Open, is paired with Stephanie Meadow and Austin Ernst for an 11.21 am tee off. Diksha, 19, goes out at 1.27 pm with Ally Macdonald, Gaby Lopez as the South Ayrshire course hosts its first AIG Women's Open. It will be a closed-door event amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's a great honor and opportunity to be playing at the highest level, that's what we dream and work for. A lot of people have contributed along the journey," said Diksha.

"Maybe I was too cautious during the Scottish Open and tried too hard. I think it would be better if I allow things to happen on the course. I don't have to do anything new; and just keep things simple. That's the aim." Aditi, just 22, is the most experienced with three LET wins, including one in her rookie year at the 2016 Hero Women's Indian Open, and she now gets ready for a 15th Major. "The course is a bit soft because of the rain the past couple of days. I'm excited to be competing in such a historic course. The key for me this week is accuracy off the tee and staying out of the bunkers. Hopefully, the wind isn't too much during the week," she said. Tvesa is playing her first full season in Europe, though it has been hit by Covid-19. She has one Top-10 on the LET and last week she made the cut in her maiden start at the Ladies Scottish Open, co-sanctioned by LPGA.

Tvesa, who was very excited about the call-up for her maiden Major, has had a look at the Royal Troon along with her friend and caddie, Kiran Matharu, a Ladies European Tour player of Indian origin, and who is based in the UK. "The practice round was good. The Course conditions are different from last week and there wasn't much wind yesterday but they're expecting very strong wind for the first two days of the tournament. The course is absolutely pure, greens are perfect. I am very excited as I have always dreamt of playing Majors and here I am," said Tvesa. The field of 144 with 20 Major winners has the world's best looking to put their name in the history books, following in the footsteps of former champions including Laura Davies, Annika Sörenstam, Catriona Matthew, Georgia Hall and most recently, Hinako Shibuno.

