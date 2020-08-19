Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSG were simply better side: Nagelsmann after RB Leipzig's Champions League semi-final defeat

After defeat by Paris Saint Germain (PSG), RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has admitted that their opponents were "simply the better side" during the match.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:50 IST
PSG were simply better side: Nagelsmann after RB Leipzig's Champions League semi-final defeat
RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann. (Photo/ RB Leipzig Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After defeat by Paris Saint Germain (PSG), RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has admitted that their opponents were "simply the better side" during the match. PSG registered a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League semi-final here on Wednesday. Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat Velasco scored one goal each in the match to hand their side a win.

"PSG were simply the better side, we have to accept that. We started the game well and won possession effectively. However we were hectic in the final third and therefore didn't create any clear chances," the club's official website quoted Nagelsmann as saying. "We couldn't take advantage of the emotion of the occasion. The first goal came from a set piece, and we were very unlucky with the second and third goals, as they came from simple mistakes which are punished at this level," he added.

In the second semi-final, Bayern Munich and Lyon will compete against each other and the winner will face PSG in the final of the tournament. The final of the Champions League is scheduled to be played on August 24. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo pledges support for Iraq, targets pro-Iran militias

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged on Wednesday that the Trump administration will continue to support Iraq as it confronts the threat posed by the Islamic State group, but he also called for the Baghdad government to redouble efforts t...

Woman found living with father's body

A woman stated to be mentally retarded was living with the body of her 90-year-old father for three days before it was recovered by police from Thakurpukur area of the city on Wednesday, an officer said. The officer said according to prelim...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh hits out at UP govt for registering cases against him

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday claimed that the UP government is trying to make him a history sheeter as he slammed the BJP dispensation in the state for filing multiple cases against him. No immediate reacti...

Killer of Jordan's father granted parole in 2023

One of the two men convicted of killing basketball star Michael Jordans father in 1993 has been granted parole. Larry Demery, 45, is scheduled to be released on Aug. 6, 2023, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the North Carolina Pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020