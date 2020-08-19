Left Menu
Nagal through to quarters in Prague, may meet Wawrinka next

Sixth seed and world number 127 had to battle hard to prevail 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3 in two hours and 21-minute second round contest of the Euro 137,560 clay court event. Nagal is expected to meet three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in the next round. Nagal is also competing in the doubles draw.

Nagal through to quarters in Prague, may meet Wawrinka next

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal advanced to the singles quarterfinals of the Prague Open with a come-from-behind win over lower-ranked Kiri Lehecka. Sixth seed and world number 127 had to battle hard to prevail 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3 in two hours and 21-minute second round contest of the Euro 137,560 clay court event.

Nagal is expected to meet three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in the next round. The Swiss is up against Germany's Oscar Otte in his second round contest. Nagal is also competing in the doubles draw. The other Indians featuring in the doubles are Divij Sharan and N Sriram Balaji.

