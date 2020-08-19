Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIFA expects $120M income drop but same profit through 2022

FIFA spent $513 million on “development and education” projects in 2019, including more than $400 million in grants to soccer bodies worldwide The loss is forecast to be $800 million in pandemic-hit 2020, when revenue of just $250 million should be booked. FIFA said 94% of its broadcasting income was already signed for the 2019-22 cycle, though it currently has relatively few World Cup sponsors: six top-tier partners and three in a lower level.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:09 IST
FIFA expects $120M income drop but same profit through 2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

FIFA forecast the pandemic will cause a $120 million drop in its revenue plan through the 2022 World Cup in a revised four-year budget published Wednesday. Cost-cutting is also predicted to help offset a $200 million hit from being unable to stage a revamped Club World Cup in June 2021, when Europe and South America stage their postponed continental championships.

Still, FIFA said most World Cup broadcast and sponsor deals were already signed and should keep the same profit in the 2019-22 financial cycle, even on reduced income of $6.44 billion. "The projected result before taxes and financial result of $100 million can therefore be confirmed, despite the impact of this pandemic on the match calendar and the global economy," soccer's world body said in notes accompanying its 2019 financial report.

FIFA has committed $328 million in extra grants from an emergency fund to ease soccer bodies through the pandemic crisis. More has been available for loans. The knock-on effect is that FIFA forecasts reserves of no less than $1.6 billion after the World Cup in Qatar finishes in December 2022. It was $1.9 billion when the four-year budget was agreed in 2018.

FIFA aims to keep a minimum level of $1.5 billion in reserve to protect against a World Cup being cancelled. It depends heavily on income tied to the men's World Cup and expects to book $4.7 billion revenue for the 2022 financial year.

That means FIFA reports a loss on paper in each of the three previous years that was $280 million, according to the 2019 report. FIFA spent $513 million on "development and education" projects in 2019, including more than $400 million in grants to soccer bodies worldwide The loss is forecast to be $800 million in pandemic-hit 2020, when revenue of just $250 million should be booked.

FIFA said 94% of its broadcasting income was already signed for the 2019-22 cycle, though it currently has relatively few World Cup sponsors: six top-tier partners and three in a lower level. "With the majority of the commercial rights having already been sold, the impact of the coronavirus crisis on FIFA's revenue is expected to remain comparatively low," the Zurich-based body said.

FIFA previously detailed an expected drop in revenue from ticket and hospitality sales at the 2022 World Cup because of smaller stadiums in Qatar, which hosts the last 32-team tournament. However, FIFA is set for booming income at the 48-team World Cup in 2026 which will set records for average attendance at stadiums in the United States, Canada and Mexico, in addition to having 80 games instead of 64.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino's payment package in 2019 topped 3 million Swiss francs ($3.3 million) in base salary, bonus and allowances, the annual report said. Payments to secretary general Fatma Samoura totaled just under 1.6 million Swiss francs ($1.75 million), and more than 14.5 million Swiss francs ($16 million) to members of the decision-making FIFA Council.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC declines to entertain PIL for granting risk allowance to paramedics in Army Medical Corps

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to grant risk allowances to the paramedics in the Army Medical corps as is given to their civilian counterparts, saying the plea ought to have be...

Facebook row: Nishikant Dubey gives breach of privilege notice against Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi

Bhartiya Janata Party MP and a member of Parliamentary Standing Committee for Information Technology IT Nishikant Dubey has given a breach of privilege notice against the chairperson of the panel Shashi Tharoor and Congress leader Rahul Gan...

Intense rainfall activity likely over central and east India over next 5 days: IMD

Parts of central and east India are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre and Regional Meteorological Centre of t...

Locust control operations done in six states from April 11 to August 18

Locust control operations have been done in 2,76,267 hectares area of six states from April 11 to August 18 by Locust Circle Offices LCOs, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said on Thursday. Starting from April 11, 2020, till Augu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020