Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dream11 officially named title sponsor for IPL 2020

Dream11 on Wednesday was officially announced as the title sponsor for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:38 IST
Dream11 officially named title sponsor for IPL 2020
IPL logo . Image Credit: ANI

Dream11 on Wednesday was officially announced as the title sponsor for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). "The IPL Governing Council has announced Dream11 as the new Title Sponsor of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. Dream11 (Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd) is an Indian company based in Mumbai, Maharashtra," read the statement released on IPL's official website.

"Dream11's association with sports has grown over the years and it is presently partnering a total of 19 sports leagues along with 6 Indian Premier League Franchises," it added. The 13th edition of the T20 tournament will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. It will be staged at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE.

IPL Chairman, Brijesh Patel, said they look forward to delivering great value to Dream11. "We welcome Dream11 on board as Title Sponsor for the 2020 edition of the IPL. Dream11 upgrading their association from an Official Partner to Title Sponsors is a great testament to the brand IPL. Dream11 as a fantasy sports brand will only grow the engagement of the IPL with its fans. As a digital brand it will give them leverage to create exciting online engagement for fans sitting at home and watching the matches. We look forward to delivering great value to Dream11," Patel said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Patel had told ANI that "Dream 11 has won the title sponsorship for INR 222 crore." Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Dream Sports (Dream11) said: "The launch of IPL in 2008 gave birth to the idea of Dream11. As avid sports fans, we wanted to offer fantasy cricket to IPL fans to help them further engage with the sport they love and showcase their sports knowledge and skill. Being a proud homegrown Indian brand that is made in India, by Indians and exclusively for Indian sports fans, we would like to thank the BCCI for giving us an opportunity to become the Title Sponsor of IPL, which in our opinion is the world's greatest sports property."

"We believe that 'Dream11 IPL' also perfectly defines what IPL is all about: every team fielding its Dream11 team culminating in the IPL finals determining The Dream11. We are happy to continue building our partnership with BCCI and IPL to further promote sports fan engagement in India, and look forward to 10 Crore+ Indians making their Dream11 for every Dream11 IPL match," Jain added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong downplays Priyanka's 'non-Gandhi' party president remark; Says workers want Rahul's return as party chief

The Congress on Wednesday sought to downplay Priyanka Gandhi Vadras remarks in a new book regarding a non-Gandhi president for the party, saying they were made in July last year in a different context and workers throughout the country want...

Forsaken Italian villages hope for revival with free holidays

By Umberto Bacchi MILAN, Aug 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Bargain hunters and frustrated globe trotters have swamped an Italian village with requests to stay after it offered free lodging to lure tourists to its abandoned hilltop hamlets...

Spain reports 3,715 new coronavirus cases in post-lockdown record

Spain reported 3,715 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday, marking a new daily record since the country came out of a strict lockdown in late June.Madrid bore the brunt of the increase, logg...

Kamala Harris to turn prosecutorial skills on Trump in historic speech

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will unleash her prosecutorial skills against President Donald Trump on Wednesday when she addresses the Democratic National Convention as presidential nominee Joe Bidens running mate. The vice presidential nomine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020