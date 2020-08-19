Eagles RB Sanders week to week with lower-body injury

Starting running back Miles Sanders is sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the Philadelphia Eagles said Wednesday. Sanders is listed officially as week to week, leaving Boston Scott and Corey Clement to split the workload at running back in padded practices.

Scott was not on the field Wednesday, with Clement taking the first-team reps. Sanders is unlikely to return to practice until prior to Week 1, when the Eagles play the Washington Football Team on the road, according to NFL Network.

The Eagles parted with Sanders' primary competition for carries last season, Jordan Howard, who was acquired by the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that Sanders is the undisputed No. 1 back on the roster.

"Somebody that we said, 'Hey, you're our guy' going into the season," Pederson said. "We definitely want to increase what he can do for us and if that means using him out of the backfield more in empty situations we definitely want to do that and see where he can grow and help us. I do think that skill set is conducive, not only to him -- obviously matchups and things of that nature -- from a defensive standpoint." Pederson said Scott was the team's No. 2 running back entering padded practices this week.

The Eagles selected Sanders in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Penn State product played in all 16 games (11 starts) and gained 818 yards on 179 carries and scored three touchdowns. As a receiver, he caught 50 passes for 509 yards with three more scores.