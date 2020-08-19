Left Menu
Mavs' Porzingis (knee) questionable for Game 2

Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis has a sore right knee and is questionable for Game 2 Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN reported. Los Angeles went on to win, 118-110. The 7-foot-3 Porzingis, 25, averaged 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in 57 starts during his first season with the Mavericks.

Mavs' Porzingis (knee) questionable for Game 2
Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis has a sore right knee and is questionable for Game 2 Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN reported. Porzingis, who was ejected in the third quarter of the Mavs' Game 1 loss on Monday, missed 10 games earlier this season (Dec. 31-Jan. 17) while dealing with a similar injury.

He tallied 14 points and six rebounds in the Western Conference first-round series opener in the NBA bubble near Orlando. Dallas was leading 71-66 when Porzingis was tossed for picking up his second technical foul. Los Angeles went on to win, 118-110.

The 7-foot-3 Porzingis, 25, averaged 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in 57 starts during his first season with the Mavericks.

