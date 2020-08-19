Left Menu
Marnus Labuschagne aims to improve his game irrespective of format

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne wants to improve his game, irrespective of the format and is developing his bowling skills for ODI cricket.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:29 IST
Marnus Labuschagne. Image Credit: ANI

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne wants to improve his game, irrespective of the format and is developing his bowling skills for ODI cricket. "It doesn't matter what the format is; you want to get better. There are some areas in one-day cricket where I'm continuing to develop: my bowling and making sure I get a bit more consistent, so I become a better option for the skipper in the middle overs and, with my batting at the death - I want to keep working on that," ESPNcricinfo quoted Labuschagne as saying.

"So it's been nice to have five months to be able to work on those skills, where if I'd been playing cricket you might not have had the opportunity. It's all about using the time wisely. Hopefully, that's the way it comes across," he added. Australia are set to play three T20Is and three ODIs against England, beginning September 4. The T20Is will be played at the Ageas Bowl while the ODIs will take place at Old Trafford.

The Australian squad will arrive in the UK on August 24, travelling to Derbyshire's The Incora County Ground before transferring to The Ageas Bowl after England's third Test match against Pakistan on August 27. Australia will play a 50-over intra-squad practice game and three T20 practice matches before the start of the three-match T20I series against England. The other two T20Is will be played on September 6 and September 8. (ANI)

