Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagal to face Stan Wawrinka in Prague

Wawrinka won 3-6 7-5 6-1 in one-hour and 54-minute second round contest of the Euro 137,560 clay court event. In the doubles draw, the top seeded Indo-Dutch combo of Divij Sharan and Robin Haase also advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-3 6-2 win over Jonas Forejtek and Michael Vrbensky.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:31 IST
Nagal to face Stan Wawrinka in Prague

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal set up the Prague Open quarterfinal clash against three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka following a come-from-behind win over lower-ranked Kiri Lehecka. Sixth seed and world number 127 Nagal had to battle hard to win 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3 in the two-hour and 21-minute second round contest against the local player, ranked 617.

Nagal, who played against Roger Federer at the US Open last year, will test his game against the Swiss, who also rallied to beat Germany's Oscar Otte. Wawrinka won 3-6 7-5 6-1 in one-hour and 54-minute second round contest of the Euro 137,560 clay court event.

In the doubles draw, the top seeded Indo-Dutch combo of Divij Sharan and Robin Haase also advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-3 6-2 win over Jonas Forejtek and Michael Vrbensky. Another Indian advancing to the doubles quarterfinals was N Sriram Balaji, who has paired with Belgium's Kimmer Coppejans. They defeated Andres Molteni and Hugo Nys 7-5 4-6 10-6 in their round of 16 match.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar reports 2,884 new coronavirus cases

As many as 2,884 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Bihar on Tuesday, informed the State Health Department on Wednesday. The active cases in the state have risen to 31,460.Among the new cases, 422 reported from Patna, 181 from East Champ...

Usha Nagisetty felicitated by Waltair DRM after being picked for Dhyan Chand Award

Boxer Usha Nagisetty, who has been nominated for the Dhyan Chand award, was on Wednesday felicitated by the Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava. The 2008 Asian Boxing gold medalist, Nagisetty, was among the 15 name...

UP scribe arrested for sharing ‘indecent’ post on Ram temple

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a journalist for allegedly sharing an objectionable social media post on Ram temple and claiming that he did so on the instructions of a Hindutva outfits chief, an official said on Wednesday. Accused jo...

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

The Expendables 4 is undeniably one of the most-awaited movies of this decade. Six years will be completed on August 22 since The Expendables 3 made remarkable success in the box office. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020