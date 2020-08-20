Left Menu
Report: Contract talks stall between Vikings, RB Cook

The network's Tom Pelissero said the talks could resume later, but for now, Cook will be playing this season on the final year of the four-year, $6.35 million contract he signed after the Vikings selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Cook said last week that he is concentrating on the season and not his contract.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 00:02 IST
The network's Tom Pelissero said the talks could resume later, but for now, Cook will be playing this season on the final year of the four-year, $6.35 million contract he signed after the Vikings selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Cook said last week that he is concentrating on the season and not his contract. He is due to earn $1.33 million. "Just letting those guys take as much time as they can and get this thing worked out and get a reasonable thing done for me that I'm worth on and off the field," he said, per NFL.com.

Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers, a first-round selection in the same draft, signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension in the offseason and will become the league's highest-paid running back when the deal kicks in ahead of the 2021 season. If the Vikings and Cook can't come to a contract agreement, they could use the franchise tag on him in 2021.

Cook, 25, played a career-high 14 games last season, rushing for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 53 receptions out of the backfield while earning Pro Bowl honors. He missed the final two games of the regular season with a shoulder injury. He was limited by injuries to 15 games in his first two seasons combined. He tore his left ACL in his rookie season and was placed on injured reserve after four games. He missed time due to a hamstring injury in 2018.

--Field Level Media

