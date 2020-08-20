Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Brawn defends Formula One's fastest driver list

"Someone who worked with Jarno who I know very well said that if grands prix were five laps long, he’d win every race because his speed was phenomenal over a very short period," added Brawn. Former Ferrari race engineer Rob Smedley, who worked with Trulli at Jordan and helped AWS on the fastest driver project, agreed.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 01:45 IST
Motor racing-Brawn defends Formula One's fastest driver list
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr / by Ben

Formula One managing director Ross Brawn has defended a controversial algorithm-based fastest driver ranking as a fascinating exercise that stands up to scrutiny, despite some social media scorn.

The sport published a top 20 on Tuesday using machine learning technology from Formula One's official partner Amazon Web Services (AWS) and analysing 40 years' worth of data. The late Brazilian great Ayrton Senna was declared the fastest based on single-lap performance when compared to team mates, with Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton second and third.

The top 10 also included lesser lights Heikki Kovalainen and Jarno Trulli. "What we set out to do here was just to try and identify who we thought was the fastest driver -- a driver who has demonstrated his speed over one lap and not necessarily his racing prowess or his results," Brawn told reporters on a video call on Wednesday.

"There's been one or two surprises but when you delve into it, there's a certain amount of sense," added Brawn, who never worked with Trulli and Kovalainen. "Someone who worked with Jarno who I know very well said that if grands prix were five laps long, he'd win every race because his speed was phenomenal over a very short period," added Brawn.

Former Ferrari race engineer Rob Smedley, who worked with Trulli at Jordan and helped AWS on the fastest driver project, agreed. "He was incredibly quick. But not great on a Sunday," he said of the Italian, whose only win was in Monaco -- the slowest race on the calendar -- from pole position with Renault in 2004.

Smedley also revealed he had been contacted by about half the current field and several ex-drivers. "I'm popular in a few places but predominantly unpopular at the minute with most of the people on the grid," he added.

Brawn said any ranking would always be controversial because there was no definitive way to compare eras with different cars and tracks. "We've extrapolated this and we're quite proud of it and I think it stands scrutiny and it's controversial and we will get lots of debate around it and maybe we will refine it," he said.

"I don't think people are laughing at it. I think it's caused plenty of debate. I think once you understand the methodology then people will start to understand."

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain ends mandatory self-isolation for all arrivals

Bahrain announced on Wednesday it would end a protocol that required all those arriving in the country to self-isolate at home for 10 days regardless of the outcome of testing, its health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.Instead, i...

First-ever flight from Antananarivo to Mumbai to bring 61 stranded Indians

The first-ever flight from Antananarivo to Mumbai, Air Madagascar will be evacuating 61 Indians stranded due to COVID-19 pandemic and to bring back about 160 Malagasy citizens from India on Thursday. We at the Embassy of India in Antananari...

Mali coup: UN peacekeeping mission ‘must and will continue’ operations

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres continues to follow the developments very closely and with deep concern, his Spokesman, Stphane Dujarric, told journalists on Wednesday. The UN chief had earlier condemned the mutiny, while calling for...

Woman, her kids went missing in Andhra's West Godavari, locals suspect suicide

A woman along with her two children went missing since Tuesday in West Godavari district, police said. Kovvuru town inspector MVSN Murty said the locals suspect that the three might have jumped into the river but nobody saw them committing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020