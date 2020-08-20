Mariners DFA slumping Vogelbach

The Seattle Mariners designated slumping Daniel Vogelbach for assignment Wednesday just 13 months after he appeared in the All-Star Game. Vogelbach, 27, was just 5-for-53 (.094) in 18 games this season. He had two homers and four RBIs.

Last season, Vogelbach established career highs of 30 homers and 76 RBIs while being Seattle's lone representative in the All-Star Game. But the first baseman/designated hitter batted just .208 and struck out 149 times. Seattle manager Scott Servais told reporters that it wasn't easy to inform Vogelbach of the move.

"I love what he brings to the clubhouse and to the team," Servais said of Vogelbach. "You do get emotionally attached to players. That conversation today was tough." Overall, Vogelbach has a career batting average of .196 with 36 homers and 95 RBIs in 223 games with the Mariners (2016-20).

The Mariners also recalled outfielder Braden Bishop and infielder Sam Haggerty from the alternate training site and optioned right-handers Bryan Shaw and Art Warren to the same location. Bishop, 26, batted .107 with four RBIs in 27 games with Seattle last season, while the 26-year-old Haggerty appeared in 11 games for the New York Mets last season and was hitless in four at-bats.

Shaw, 32, allowed 12 runs and 13 hits in six innings over six appearances for the Mariners, going 1-0 with an 18.00 ERA. The 10-year-veteran is 31-36 with a 3.82 ERA in 612 career relief appearances with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2011-12), Cleveland Indians (2013-17), Colorado Rockies (2018-19) and Mariners. Warren, 27, allowed only two hits in 5 1/3 innings over six appearances for Seattle.

