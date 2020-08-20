Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wizards retain Brooks for final season of contract

Scott Brooks will return as Washington's coach next season, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard told reporters on Wednesday. Sheppard said both players will be healthy prior to next season. "Assuming that the season were to start, even in October, both John and Bradley would be ready to go in a normal preseason," Sheppard said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 05:06 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 05:06 IST
Wizards retain Brooks for final season of contract

Scott Brooks will return as Washington's coach next season, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard told reporters on Wednesday. The 2020-21 campaign is the final season on Brooks' five-year deal with the team.

"He's a decorated coach. He's been in the league a long time as a player and as a coach. Very accomplished guy," Sheppard said on a video conference call. "And I think we're in great hands next season." The Wizards went 25-47 this season and missed the playoffs for the second straight time. Washington made the playoffs in each of Brooks' first two seasons.

Brooks is 149-169 in four season with the Wizards and 487-376 in 11 overall seasons, including a 338-207 mark with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008-15. Washington played the just-concluded season without five-time All-Star point guard John Wall due to a torn left Achilles tendon.

Also, two-time All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal didn't play during the eight-game resumption of the season due to a shoulder injury. Beal's 30.5 scoring average was second best in the NBA behind Houston's James Harden (34.3). Sheppard said both players will be healthy prior to next season.

"Assuming that the season were to start, even in October, both John and Bradley would be ready to go in a normal preseason," Sheppard said. "I feel strongly when the first day of training camp starts, we will have -- knock on wood, barring anything between now and then -- John and Bradley at full health, ready to go." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea approves phase II human trial for Green Cross's coronavirus treatment drug

South Koreas Green Cross Corp has received regulatory approval for phase II human clinical trials of its experimental coronavirus plasma treatment drug, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said on Thursday. The trials will test the safety ...

INSIGHT-Endless first wave: how Indonesia failed to control coronavirus

Only last week Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesias maritime minister and close confidant of the countrys president, touted herbal mangosteen juice as a coronavirus remedy.His suggestion was the latest in a string of unorthodox treatments put forwa...

Soccer-A-League's longest regular season concludes, playoffs to come

The A-Leagues heavily disrupted regular season finally came to a conclusion on Wednesday evening when title contenders Melbourne City beat newcomers Western United 3-1 in the last of 27 matches played over 34 days. The loss means United wil...

FACTBOX-Biden running mate Kamala Harris, former President Obama headline Democratic convention night

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will get the Democratic Partys nod to run as Joe Bidens vice presidential running mate at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, and former President Barack Obama will speak of his years when Biden was h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020