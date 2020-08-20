Wizards retain Brooks for final season of contract

Scott Brooks will return as Washington's coach next season, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard told reporters on Wednesday. The 2020-21 campaign is the final season on Brooks' five-year deal with the team.

"He's a decorated coach. He's been in the league a long time as a player and as a coach. Very accomplished guy," Sheppard said on a video conference call. "And I think we're in great hands next season." The Wizards went 25-47 this season and missed the playoffs for the second straight time. Washington made the playoffs in each of Brooks' first two seasons.

Brooks is 149-169 in four season with the Wizards and 487-376 in 11 overall seasons, including a 338-207 mark with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008-15. Washington played the just-concluded season without five-time All-Star point guard John Wall due to a torn left Achilles tendon.

Also, two-time All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal didn't play during the eight-game resumption of the season due to a shoulder injury. Beal's 30.5 scoring average was second best in the NBA behind Houston's James Harden (34.3). Sheppard said both players will be healthy prior to next season.

"Assuming that the season were to start, even in October, both John and Bradley would be ready to go in a normal preseason," Sheppard said. "I feel strongly when the first day of training camp starts, we will have -- knock on wood, barring anything between now and then -- John and Bradley at full health, ready to go." --Field Level Media