Tatum, Celtics blow out Sixers for commanding lead

The 76ers dominated the early action, bolting to a 21-9 lead behind nine points from Joel Embiid and 3-pointers by Josh Richardson and Shake Milton. Philadelphia led 25-11 with 4:52 remaining in the first period before the Celtics took charge.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 06:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 06:59 IST
The Boston Celtics recorded a second straight comfortable win to begin their playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, getting 33 points from Jayson Tatum in a 128-101 triumph Wednesday night at the Walt Disney World Complex near Orlando. Equaling the most 3-pointers in their heralded postseason history, the Eastern Conference's third seed outscored the 76ers 57-15 from beyond the arc to successfully follow up on Game 1's 109-101 win.

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday in the best-of-seven series. The 76ers dominated the early action, bolting to a 21-9 lead behind nine points from Joel Embiid and 3-pointers by Josh Richardson and Shake Milton.

Philadelphia led 25-11 with 4:52 remaining in the first period before the Celtics took charge. Boston closed within 33-27 by quarter's end, went ahead for good at 37-36 on a Brad Wanamaker shot in the third minute of the second period, then extended the advantage to as many as 13 before halftime and 23 to end the third quarter.

Tatum's 33 points came in just 31 minutes. He shot 12-for-20 overall and 8-for-12 on 3-pointers, missing by one Ray Allen's franchise record for 3s, set in 2009 against Chicago. The Celtics finished 19-for-43 on 3-pointers, tying the franchise-high reached twice previously, most recently against Washington in 2017.

Philadelphia went just 5-for-21 on 3s. Kemba Walker added 22 points and Jaylen Brown 20 for the Celtics, who had lost three of four to the 76ers in the regular season. Marcus Smart (10) and Enes Kanter (10) also scored in double figures for Boston, who were playing without Gordon Hayward, who sprained his right ankle in Game 1.

Tatum also found time for a team-high five assists, while Kanter nearly completed a double-double with a team-high nine rebounds. Embiid led all scorers with 34 points for the 76ers, who will play the series without injured All-Star Ben Simmons. Embiid shot 11-for-21 from the field and 12-for-13 from the free throw line to account for his point total.

Richardson chipped in with 18 points and Milton 14, while Tobias Harris had 13 to complement a game-high 11 rebounds for the 76ers. Embiid also notched a double-double with 10 boards. --Field Level Media

