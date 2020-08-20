Reds broadcaster Brennaman pulled off air after slur

Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman was yanked off the air Wednesday night after he made a homophobic slur. Brennaman apparently thought his microphone was off when he made the comment on Fox Sports Ohio. The Reds were playing the first game of a doubleheader in Kansas City, which he described as "one of the (expletive) capitals of the world" as a camera spanned the field before the top of the seventh inning.

The clip quickly went viral on social media. Brennaman remained on the broadcast for the remainder of Game 1 of the doubleheader and the start of Game 2, but he apologized in the top of the fifth inning before being replaced by Jim Day, who typically works as the broadcast team's on-field reporter. "I made a comment earlier tonight, that, I guess, went out over the air, that I am deeply ashamed of," Brennaman said. "If I have hurt anyone out there, I can't tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart, I'm so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith. ...

"I don't know if I'm going to be putting on this headset again. I don't if it's going to be for the Reds, I don't know if it's going to be for my bosses at Fox. I'm going to apologize to the people who sign my paycheck, for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody that I've offended here tonight. "I can't begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. That is not who I am. It never has been. And I'd like to think maybe I could have some people who could back that up. I am very, very sorry, and I beg for your forgiveness."

The 56-year-old Brennaman is the son of longtime Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman. The younger Brennaman also serves as an NFL broadcaster for Fox. --Field Level Media